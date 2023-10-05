Mumbai Crime: Sextortionist Involved in HANDY LOAN APP Scam Apprehended by Cyber Police At Mumbai Airport | FPJ

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Cyber Police have arrested a suspect involved in sextortion through the HANDY LOAN APP, where the victim was coerced after taking a loan. The accused fled to Oman after committing the crime, prompting the Maharashtra Cyber Police to issue a lookout notice against him.

According to the information provided by the Maharashtra Cyber Police, the complainant, Jitesh Champaklal Jain (28), reported on May 31, 2022, that he had borrowed Rs 5,000 from the HANDY LOAN app in April 2022. To process the loan, the app had obtained access to his contact list and personal information.

How the victim was duped

To repay the Rs 5,000 loan, app employees extorted Rs 97,000 from him by threatening to share his obscene photos and videos with people on his contact list.

Even after paying Rs 97,000, the app's representatives continued to demand money from Jain. He filed a complaint with the Maharashtra Cyber Police. During the investigation, the police arrested five suspects. It was discovered that the main perpetrator had fled to Oman.

A lookout notice was issued against him. The accused, Asim Yusuf Khan (26), a resident of Karnataka, returned to India on Wednesday. The airport authorities informed the Maharashtra Cyber Police, leading to his arrest at the airport.

The Cyber Police revealed that Asim Khan is also facing a cybercrime case in China.

Based on this complaint, a case was registered under Section 420, 384, 500, and 34 of the IPC, along with Section 67 and 67 (a) of the Information Technology Act.

Superintendent Sanjay Shintre stated that the accused had threatened Jain, indicating that if he failed to pay, his manipulated photos would be sent to everyone on his contact list. They would also harass them by calling and sending messages, labeling him as a thief who defaulted on the loan.

