More Than 1k Students Attend Navi Mumbai Police's Cyber Crime Awareness Programme

Thane: More than 1,000 students took part in a cyber crime awareness programme conducted by the Navi Mumbai police in Vashi on Friday.

The aim of the programme titled ‘Cyber Warriors’ is to reach every school, college and housing society so that people can safeguard themselves from such crimes, police commissioner Milind Bharambe said.

“Solving cyber crimes is very difficult and, therefore, the best way to avoid becoming a victim is by taking precautions and being aware. It is the responsibility of students, who understand technology better, to ensure no one in their neighbourhood falls prey to online frauds,” he added.

Actor Pooja Hedge, who was the chief guest, said she knew several victims of cyber crimes, adding that everyone needs to be alert to avoid being cheated.

