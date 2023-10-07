 FPJ Cyber Secure: Con Poses As Bank Executive, Siphons ₹1.04 Lakh 
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiFPJ Cyber Secure: Con Poses As Bank Executive, Siphons ₹1.04 Lakh 

FPJ Cyber Secure: Con Poses As Bank Executive, Siphons ₹1.04 Lakh 

The victim received a call and the person introduced himself as the private bank's customer care executive.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Saturday, October 07, 2023, 09:03 PM IST
article-image
FPJ Cyber Secure: Con Poses As Bank Executive, Siphons ₹1.04 Lakh  | Representative photo/FPJ

Mumbai: A 53-year-old woman, who works as a nurse at a civic-run eye hospital, lost Rs1.04 lakh to a cyber fraudster who posed as a bank executive and made her download a malicious application. In her complaint to the Dongri police, Asmita Kamble said that she had received a credit card in August, but didn't use it.

On October 3, she received a call and the person introduced himself as the private bank's customer care executive. He said that her card would be deactivated as she isn't swiping it. To keep it activated, he asked the woman to download the 'Customer Support.apk' app. After installing the same, she lost the money.

Read Also
FPJ Cyber Secure: Thane Resident Swindled Of ₹71,000 In Bogus Loan Scam
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maintenance Work To Affect Train Services On Konkan Railway; Check Details

Maintenance Work To Affect Train Services On Konkan Railway; Check Details

Mumbai News: Awhad Breaks Down Over Party Dispute, Questions Party Democracy

Mumbai News: Awhad Breaks Down Over Party Dispute, Questions Party Democracy

Mumbai News: On The Run For 29 Years, Chhota Rajan Gang Man Held In Gujarat

Mumbai News: On The Run For 29 Years, Chhota Rajan Gang Man Held In Gujarat

Mumbai News: Man Booked For Selling Fake Tea Powder

Mumbai News: Man Booked For Selling Fake Tea Powder

Mumbai News: Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School Celebrates 45th Annual Book Exhibition

Mumbai News: Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School Celebrates 45th Annual Book Exhibition