FPJ Cyber Secure: Con Poses As Bank Executive, Siphons ₹1.04 Lakh 

Mumbai: A 53-year-old woman, who works as a nurse at a civic-run eye hospital, lost Rs1.04 lakh to a cyber fraudster who posed as a bank executive and made her download a malicious application. In her complaint to the Dongri police, Asmita Kamble said that she had received a credit card in August, but didn't use it.

On October 3, she received a call and the person introduced himself as the private bank's customer care executive. He said that her card would be deactivated as she isn't swiping it. To keep it activated, he asked the woman to download the 'Customer Support.apk' app. After installing the same, she lost the money.

