Maharashtra Govt Approves 268 AC Local Trains, Metro Line 11 and Key Infra Projects Across Cities

AC Local Train | File Image

In a landmark move to modernize Mumbai’s suburban rail network, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday approved the purchase of 268 fully air-conditioned local trains, the largest single addition of modern rolling stock to the city’s overburdened railway system.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet’s infrastructure committee, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who assured commuters that AC train fares will remain the same as general non-AC local trains.

AC Local Trains for Mumbai

Calling it a “turning point” for Mumbai’s lifeline, Fadnavis said the new rakes will feature closed doors, automatic systems, and metro-style facilities, gradually replacing older, doorless trains on the Western and Central lines.

“This is about commuter safety, comfort, and speed. Most importantly, ticket fares will not increase,” the Chief Minister added. Procurement will begin once the Centre gives its approval.

Metro Line 11 Gets Green Light

Apart from the AC local trains, Metro Line 11 in Mumbai has also received approval. This ambitious 16-kilometer fully underground line will run from Wadala Depot to Gateway of India, passing through key locations such as Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Chowk and Horniman Circle.

The Rs 24,000-crore project, funded with support from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), is expected to significantly ease Mumbai’s traffic congestion once operational.

Revenue Generation through BEST

Under a joint development project with BEST, a commercial complex will be constructed, generating additional revenue for the city’s bus services.

Nagpur Projects

In Nagpur, the government has approved the construction of a new ring road and the development of a new urban township.

Thane and Navi Mumbai Connectivity

Key infrastructure projects have also been cleared for Thane and Navi Mumbai, including a 25-kilometer elevated road connecting Thane to Navi Mumbai International Airport, which will provide faster connectivity to industrial and commercial hubs.

Pune Rail and Metro Expansion

In Pune, the Cabinet cleared the construction of third and fourth suburban rail lines on the Pune–Lonavala corridor, improving connectivity for industrial, residential, and commercial areas while easing urban traffic.

Additionally, two new stations under Pune Metro Phase 1—Balajinagar–Bibwewadi and Swargate–Katraj received approval.

Leaders Present at Meeting

The infrastructure committee meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif, Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar, and other senior officials.