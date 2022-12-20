Maharashtra govt announces structural audit of Mumbai bridges; timeline for opening Gokhale bridge announced by minister Samant | FPJ

Nagpur: In a major move, the industry minister Mr Uday Samant, who was assigned the urban development department for the winter session, in the state assembly announced that the state government will conduct a structural audit of all bridges in Mumbai in a time bound manner.

Mr Samant was replying to a calling attention on the closure of the Gokhale bridge and its reconstruction moved by BJP MLA Sunil Rane and others. He further declared that the first lane of the bridge will be opened in March 2023 and second in December 2023.

Gokhale bridge closure discussed at length

Mr Rane and other legislators including Mr Amit Satam and Mr Parag Alavani brought to the minister’s notice that there has been huge traffic jams and inconvenience to the people following the closure of the Gokhale bridge since November 7 this year. However, Mr Satam asked the minister that even though the structural audit of the bridge was done in 2018-19 why non action was taken by the BMC. Mr Samant in his reply said that this will also be inquired into and the action will be taken against the guilty.

He however, said that the reconstruction of the Gokhale bridge is being done on a war footing as the tender has already been issued. ‘’ BMC has already paid Rs 17 crore to the railways. The first lane of the Gokhale bridge after reconstruction will be opened in March 2023 and second lane in December 2023,‘’ said.

However, Mr Bhatkhalkar pressed the need for structural audit of all bridges in Mumbai considering their present status especially in the wake rapidly rising traffic. Mr Samant replied that such an audit will be conducted in a time blunder manner.

Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray MLA Mr Aaditya Thackeray wanted that the reports submitted by IIT and VJTI on the allowing two and three wheeler traffic on the Gokhale bridge should be made open for the public.

Inquiry to be held in alleged irregularities in construction of asphalt roads in Mumbai, Fadnavis

Deputy Chief Minister Mr Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday during his intervention on calling attention on Gokhale Bridge reconstruction announced that an inquiry will be instituted in the alleged siphoning of over Rs 22,000 crore on asphalt roads in Mumbai over the last 25 years as alleged by the BJP MLA Mr Ashish Shelar.

Mr Shelar questioned who was responsible for the siphoning of over Rs 22,000 crore on asphalt roads in Mumbai over the last 25 years and demanded an investigation into it. He also demanded that inquiry of both hot and cold mixes used in road construction must be undertaken.

Taking note of it, Mr Fadnavis said that an inquiry will be held but clarified that the government will neither target nor back anyone.