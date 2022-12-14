Mumbai: Western Railway begins razing Gokhale bridge

Mumbai: The Western Railway (WR) has started the demolition of the railway portion of Gokhale bridge in Andheri. While the removal of asphalt is underway since Monday, dismantling of dividers and iron rods will soon follow. The work is being carried out in a way that doesn’t hamper the running of trains under the bridge.

The process of dismantling the slabs will, however, start from Dec 15 during the night corridor block. The duration of the block, however, has not been finalised. However, it will be similar to the blocks undertaken by the Central Railway for the demolition of Carnac bridge.

A WR official said, “We are planning to complete the dismantling work by March and slab dismantling will be undertaken during the gap between last and first train service from Dec 15.” He added that the girders will be brought down in March. Meanwhile, the BMC has instructed the contractors to start demolishing the western side approaches so that the new bridge can be constructed within time.

Two reports by Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) and the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) had suggested reopening one lane of the bridge after carrying out certain repair works. As reported last week, the civic body decided not to reopen the bridge temporarily for pedestrians and light motor vehicles (LMVs) till the reconstruction work is completed.

The BMC has finalised the contractor for the reconstruction work of the railway portion of the bridge. Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) P Velrasu said, “The proposal is in the final stages of approval. A work order will be issued this week.”