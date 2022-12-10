e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray points out discrepancy in Gokhale bridge repair technical reports, demands they be made public

The reports have been prepared by VJTI and IIT about the degree of repairs needed in the bridge.

Sanjay JogUpdated: Saturday, December 10, 2022, 09:14 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray points out discrepancy in Gokhale bridge repair technical reports, demands they be made public | Photo by BL SONI
Mumbai: Amid outrage over traffic jams in the wake of the closure of the Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge for reconstruction, the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader and former minister Mr Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday demanded that the reports prepared by VJTI and IIT about the degree of repairs needed and whether the bridge needs to be closed fully should be available to all. He emphasised the need for transparency in the reconstruction.

Conflicting technical reports, claims Jr Thackeray

In a series of tweets, Mr Thackeray said, ‘’I hear there are 2 conflicting technical reports in @mybmc on Gokhale Bridge: 1 by VJTI & another by IIT abt the degree of repairs needed & whether it should be closed fully. This connector connects lakhs of Mumbaikars everyday, who are now affected due to sudden closure. Both reports, I’m told, suggest that 2 & 3 wheelers be allowed to travel on it, with varying degrees of repairs & restrictions.’’

‘’The @mybmc must make both these reports available to all. This is a matter of study and larger public good,’’ he said.

He further noted, ‘’Most importantly, since there are 2 conflicting studies, a 3rd High Powered Committee of experts & consultants be formed for a time bound assessment l on the degree of repairs and whether 2 and 3 wheelers can be allowed to travel on the bridge.There must be transparency.’’

