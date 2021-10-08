Maharashtra govt announces Rs 1,21,000 each for resident doctors treating COVID-19 patients in all government and municipal medical colleges

The Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government on Friday announced Rs 1,21,000 each for resident doctors treating COVID-19 patients in all government and municipal medical colleges.

The decision was taken after Thackeray held a meeting with the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), which is the apex association of resident doctors from all the government medical colleges and hospitals in the state.

As per the decision, all resident doctors of government and municipal medical colleges, as well as government ayurveda colleges, will be given Rs. 1,21,000 each.

Meanwhile, Dr. Dnyaneshwar Dhoble (Central MARD president) thanked CM Thackeray after the announcement.

Earlier, the agitating resident doctors, who had begun an indefinite strike on Friday, had demanded a complete waiver in fees and stop recovery of taxes from the stipend towards charges for hostels which they claimed are in a bad condition. They had also demanded a risk incentive for services rendered during the pandemic.

Later, a delegation of MARD met Thackeray, and he had asked the administration to immediately look into the demands made by MARD and find suitable solutions. After the meeting, MARD called off the strike.

"We met the CM in the afternoon. We had a constructive discussion on the issues we are facing. He has assured us that our demands will be met within a month's time," Dr Dyaneshwar Dhoble Patil had said.

