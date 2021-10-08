e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha's bail hearing at 12.30 pm. The trio is likely to be present in court 21,257 fresh COVID-19 cases in India in 24 hours
Advertisement

Corporate Gallery

Updated on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 11:43 AM IST

MGL conducts an Emergency Mock Drill at Pawana Khairane, MIDC, Navi Mumbai

FPJ Bureau
Advertisement

MGL conducted a major mock drill session near Saitech Pharmaceuticals, Pawana, Khairane, MIDC, Navi Mumbai on 30th September, 2021 for reaffirming the responsiveness of the team in a crisis situation and to meet regulatory requirements.

A steel gas pipeline damage situation was stimulated on ground where response time and appropriateness of the action was observed. The mock drill was conducted with the help of Fire Brigade, Police authorities, Mutual Aid Group, Disaster Management cell and DISH (Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health) team all of whom who played a major part in executing their role in handling the situation.

ALSO READ

MGL conducts Cycle Rally & Walkathon in Thane and Navi Mumbai

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 11:43 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal