MGL conducts an Emergency Mock Drill at Pawana Khairane, MIDC, Navi Mumbai

MGL conducted a major mock drill session near Saitech Pharmaceuticals, Pawana, Khairane, MIDC, Navi Mumbai on 30th September, 2021 for reaffirming the responsiveness of the team in a crisis situation and to meet regulatory requirements.

A steel gas pipeline damage situation was stimulated on ground where response time and appropriateness of the action was observed. The mock drill was conducted with the help of Fire Brigade, Police authorities, Mutual Aid Group, Disaster Management cell and DISH (Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health) team all of whom who played a major part in executing their role in handling the situation.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 11:43 AM IST