Maharashtra Govt announces financial aid for death of animals due to lumpy disease

The Shinde Fadnavis government on Wednesday announced financial assistance to farmers and animal keepers following the deaths of animals due to the lumpy disease. As of date, 4,314 animals were dead while 85,425 animals are affected by the lumpy disease.

The department of animal husbandry, dairy development and fisheries in a government resolution said that Rs 30,000 will be paid for milch animals (cow), Rs 25,000 for animals used in pulling carts and Rs 16,000 for calves. The department under secretary Sanjay Doijade said that the financial assistance will be given as per the Centre’s National Disaster Management Policy by relaxing the criteria of financial aid per family. Financial assistance will now be provided to farmers and animal keepers whose animals died due to lumpy disease.

The government’s announcement came in the wake of aggressive stance taken by the opposition parties which had pressed for an early financial aid to the farmers and expedite the vaccination drive to curb the virus spread.

According to the government resolution, financial assistance will be offered to the farmers whose livestock has died from August 4.

The department said that so far 140.97 lakh vaccine doses were made available of which 126.25 lakh doses were given to livestock free of cost. The vaccination in Mumbai suburban district, Jalgaon, Dhule, Akola, Kolhapur, Sangli and Washim have already been completed.