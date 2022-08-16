Maharashtra govt announces collective singing of national anthem at 11 am tomorrow across state | Twitter/@mieknathshinde

A day after the celebration of the 76th Independence Day, the Maharashtra Government on Tuesday announced a collective singing of the national anthem at 11 am on Wednesday across the state. This is a part of the celebrations of Swarajya Mahotsav. The tourism and cultural affairs secretary Saurabh Vijay on Monday issued the government resolution.

According to the government resolution, participation is mandatory for government and private schools, colleges, educational institutes, university teachers and students. It is expected to sing the collective anthem from 11 am to 11.01 am. Special care should be taken by concerned people to avoid disrespect to the national anthem during collective singing, the resolution added.

Besides, the government has appealed to the private establishments, business houses, government and semi-government offices, central and state government-linked officers and employees to actively participate in tomorrow’s event.

The government expects the citizens to stop for a while wherever they will be and sing the national anthem. The government has urged the citizens to participate in a large number.

The government has said that students should gather in the playgrounds, classes, or in halls along with teachers, non-teaching staff and office bearers of the educational institutes.

The government has said for the publicity of collective singing of the national anthem social media, private channels, radio, FMs, and community radio should be extensively used.