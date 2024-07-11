Maharashtra Govt Announces 4% Dearness Allowance Hike For State Employees Amid Financial Crunch

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | ANI

Mumbai: The Eknath Shinde-led government has announced a four per cent increase in the Dearness Allowance for state government employees.

As per the Seventh Pay Commission, the rate of admissible inflation allowance on basic pay has been increased from 46 to 50 percent. The arrears will be given from January 01, 2024, to June 30, 2024, and will come with the July salary.

About The Order

As per the order, government, semi-government and zila parishad employees will also get the benefit of the DA hike. The DA allowance was last increased on January 01, 2023, to 42 percent. Thereafter, DA was due for an increase in July 2023 but was not enhanced. Later, in November 2023, the Shinde government declared a four percent hike and the the DA allowance had touched 46 percent. Arrears for July, August, September, and October 2023 were also given. The latest move comes when there is a funds crunch.

On Tuesday, the State government presented supplementary demands worth Rs 95 thousand crores. Opposition party targeted the government saying the Shinde government is celebrating Diwali by borrowing money from banks. The state budget, which was presented by Ajit Pawar, had projected revenue deficit of Rs 20,051 crore and fiscal deficit of Rs 1.10 lakh crore.