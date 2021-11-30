Maharashtra govt accepts panel’s report on Param Bir Singh, will suspend him after CM signs off on file

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has accepted the report submitted by Additional Chief Secretary Debashish Chakravarti for an inquiry against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. The one-member panel had recommended action against Singh for defying the All-India Civil Service Rules. Based on the panel’s recommendations, the government will soon suspend Singh, with the state home department having already sent the file to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

A senior home department official told The Free Press Journal on Monday, “The committee has said that Singh has violated the All-India Services Rules and he should face a departmental inquiry. Besides, Singh also did not provide necessary facts to the government, including the Chief Minister and home minister, about the Antilia case especially with regard to the placing of explosives. The former Mumbai police chief hid facts.” Further, the committee also looked into whether Singh had violated service rules by writing a letter to the chief minister, making corruption charges against former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

The official said the panel had also probed the reinstatement of suspended police officer Sachin Vaze by a committee headed by Singh.

Meanwhile, Singh appeared before the Chandiwal Commission on Monday and was also interrogated by the Mumbai and Thane police in connection with the extortion case.

As reported by The Free Press Journal, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil had said last week that the government would take permissible action against Singh in accordance with police service rules. The minister’s statement is important as the Mumbai police have already started the process for Singh’s suspension. The former Mumbai police chief is likely to face suspension under the Rule 3 of the All-India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969.

Rule 3 reads, “A member of the Service in respect of, or against, whom an investigation, inquiry or trial relating to a criminal charge is pending may, at the discretion of the Government be placed under suspension until the termination of all proceedings relating to that charge, if the charge is connected with his position as a (member of the Service) or is likely to embarrass him in the discharge of his duties or involves moral turpitude.”

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 12:04 AM IST