Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari flags off Tri-Services Veterans Day Parade at Marine Drive in Mumbai

The Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari flagged off the Tri-Services Veterans Day Parade at Marine Drive in Mumbai on Sunday to commemorate Tri-Services Day and Veterans Day.
Every year on January 14, the Tri-Services Veterans Day is observed to honour veterans' contributions and to commemorate the day in 1953 when Field Marshal KM Cariappa, OBE, the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army following independence, hung his uniform after a distinguished career in service to the country, according to the statement.
According to the press release, to commemorate the event, a parade will be organised with more than 500 veterans, including recipients of gallantry awards from all three services, who will march from NCPA along the Marine Drive promenade.
