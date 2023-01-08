Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari flags off Tri-Services Veterans Day Parade at Marine Drive in Mumbai |

The Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari flagged off the Tri-Services Veterans Day Parade at Marine Drive in Mumbai on Sunday to commemorate Tri-Services Day and Veterans Day.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari flagged off Tri-Services Veterans Day Parade at Marine Drive in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/klRxOgQAX7 — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2023

Every year on January 14, the Tri-Services Veterans Day is observed to honour veterans' contributions and to commemorate the day in 1953 when Field Marshal KM Cariappa, OBE, the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army following independence, hung his uniform after a distinguished career in service to the country, according to the statement.

According to the press release, to commemorate the event, a parade will be organised with more than 500 veterans, including recipients of gallantry awards from all three services, who will march from NCPA along the Marine Drive promenade.