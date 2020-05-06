Maharashtra government to move Finance Commission for higher central devolution of funds

Mumbai: With the severe liquidity crunch due to 40% dip in revenue receipts during the coronavirus lockdown, Maharashtra government will approach the 15th Finance Commission to reconsider its recommendations with regard to central devolution of funds after taking into account the revenue and expenditure sides.

Already there has been a revenue outfall of Rs 1,40,000 crore due to lockdown. A senior bureaucrat told FPJ, "The government had estimated total revenue receipts of Rs 3,47,457 crore in 2020-21, an increase of 12.1% over the revised estimate of 2019-20.

The Revenue expenditure for 2020-21 was estimated at Rs 3,56,968 crore, which is 4.6% higher than the revised estimate of 2019- 20. Revenue expenditure includes subsidies, and payment of salaries, pension, and interest. Because of lockdown, these estimates have no meaning and, therefore, the government will seek the Finance Commission’s intervention for more devolution of funds from the Centre.’’

He informed that the 15th FC had recommended a 2.52% share for Maharashtra in the Centre’s tax revenue for 2020-21 (9% higher than the share recommended by the 14th FC for 2015-20).