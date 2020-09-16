Maharashtra Government sets up committee for capping CT scan rates

In the wake of complaints about higher rates charged by the hospitals and CT scan centres, the Maharashtra Government on Tuesday has appointed a four-member committee to fix the rate for Covid and non-Covid patients across the state.

The committee headed by the State Health Guarantee Society Chairman Dr. Sudhakar Shinde has been asked to submit a report within a week. The notification was issued by the Public Health Department Principal Secretary Dr. Pradip Vyas.

The committee comprises LT Medical College and Sion Hospital’s radiology department head Dr Anagha Joshi, Sir JJ Hospital Dean and the Director of Medical Services Commissionerate. The committee will hold talks with the private hospitals and CT scan centres before making its recommendations to the state government.

Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said normal CT scan and high-resolution CT scan are required for Covid-19 patients. "The government has received complaints about exorbitant charges imposed by the private hospitals and CT scan centres, especially during the Covid crisis. Therefore, the state government has swung into action and appointed a committee. Based on the committee’s recommendations, the government will cap the rates of normal CT scan and high-resolution CT scan,’’ he noted.

The Department officials said the patient has to pay Rs 4,000-6,000 for a normal CT scan and Rs 6,000-8000 for a high-resolution CT scan. However, the government has received representations that some hospitals and CT scan centres are charging Rs 10,000-15,000.

Tope reminded that the state government has already capped the rates for RT-PCR, rapid antigen and antibody tests after complaints about inflated rates.