Maharashtra Government Seeks Unchained Support From Various Authorities For Hindayan Cycling Event

The Maharashtra government has urged various authorities in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune region to support the second edition of cycling event HindAyan, which will travel from Delhi to Pune via Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat from February 10-18 next year.

In Maharashtra, HindAyan will travel from Thane to Mumbai (Azad Maidan) via Bandra Worli Sea Link on February 17. The following day, it will continue from Azad Maidan to Pune. Both legs are expeditions and not competitions.

The school education and sports department in a letter requested the municipal commissioners of Thane, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Panvel to provide all possible civic support and amenities such as drinking water, mobile toilets, fire tenders and parking for the event.

Government Seeks Protection From Police Force During Cycling Event

In the same letter, the commissioners of police of Thane, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune are requested to provide security, traffic arrangements and a pilot van to lead the cyclists. They have been requested to facilitate two lanes; one for cyclists and another lane for the supporting vans like ambulances and repair vans.

“The Olympics have 22 cycling events in five disciplines. Cycling is one of the disciplines with the highest number of medals; a total of 66 (22x3 gold, silver and bronze). However, in India, we do not see cycling as a sport and as a result, not a single Indian cyclist has been qualified to represent India in the last 60 years,” said Vishnudas Chapke. Convenor of HindAyan Foundation and the first and so far only Indian to circumnavigate the globe overland, Chapke travelled through 35 countries on five continents (Asia, Australia, South America, North America and Europe).

The 1964 Olympics was the last event in which four cyclists – Amar Sokhi, Dalbir Singh Gill, Chetan Heri and Amar Billing – represented India in cycling. Since then, no Indian cyclist has qualified. Education department officials asked if school students could get an opportunity to see this cycling event.

Chapke said, “This year, we have three stage races of 100km each, in the Konkan division. If we get enough sponsorship, we want to increase the number of stage races. We have also planned long endurance expeditions.”

