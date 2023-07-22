Mumbai News: 2nd Edition Of HindAyan Cycle Tour Gets Centre's Nod

FPJ

The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has given its go ahead to HindAyan, India’s second edition of multi-stage cycle race. The race will be held in the National Capital Region (NCR), Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra in February next year.

As per the plans chalked out, the race will be held between February 10 and 18, 2024.

HindAyan cycle plan

“In the upcoming season, we will have three-stage races of each 100km between Jaipur and Gandhinagar and two endurance expeditions from Delhi to Agra via Yamuna Expressway and Mumbai to Pune via the old Mumbai-Pune Highway. With an aim to promote a cycling culture among youth, we have planned a few joy rides and intercity rides in the twin cities of Gandhinagar–Ahmedabad, Thane–Mumbai and Mumbai–Navi Mumbai. Online applications will start from the last week of August,” said Vishnudas Chapke, circumnavigator and organiser of HindAyan.

Maiden edition flagged off in New Delhi

This February, the maiden edition of the race was flagged off in New Delhi and culminated at Pune after having crossed Thane, Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. The same route will be followed in the upcoming season as well.

To facilitate the event, Meeta Rajivlochan, Secretary, Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, has urged the Chief Secretaries of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra to provide all the possible support to the event.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)