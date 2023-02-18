Multi-level cycling race 'Hind Ayan' flagged off from Thane

Hind Ayan multi-level cycling race leaves from Thane to Mumbai | FPJ

Thane: The multi-level cycle competition 'Hind Ayaan' left for Mumbai on Saturday, February 18 from the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) headquarters.

TMC deputy commissioner of sports Minal Palande flagged off the cycling race by wishing the contestants good luck.

Present during the event were TMC deputy commissioner Anagha Kadam, TMC swimming pool manager Rima Devrukhkar, officials of We Cycle Lovers Foundation, and Swatva Foundation.

Students of TMC's Kajuwadi School and students of Saraswati Education School and Creative School at Pachpakhadi were present to encourage these contestants.

TMC deputy commissioner of sports Minal Palande flagged off the cycling race by wishing the contestants good luck. | FPJ

'Hind Ayaan' organised to promote cycling culture

The 'Hind Ayaan' event is organized to promote cycling culture, as well as to provide an opportunity for Indian cycling teams to practice in the country. Hind Ayaan, a multi-level cycling race, started from the National War Memorial in Delhi on February 5.

The 50 participants reached Thane on February 16 via Delhi-Agra-Jaipur-Bhilwara-Udaipur-Gandhinagar.

On Saturday, February 18 the race started from Thane to Mumbai. In this journey, cyclists from Thane, Mumbai participated in the joy ride from TMC to BMC.

'Hind Ayan' is a team of 50 cyclists. The cyclists, who arrived in Thane, visited schools and heritage buildings on Friday (February 17). Cyclists from 'We Cycle Lovers Foundation' and 'Swatva Foundation' also participated.

"It has been approved by the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare as well as Youth Programs and Sports of the Central Government. Army and Navy personnel have been sent by the Ministry of Defense. Currently, there is no long-distance cycling race in India. Therefore, cyclists from Olympic teams, national cycling teams, the police and the military have to travel abroad to compete in long-distance cycling. Hence, to promote the cycling culture and give the country's cycling teams an opportunity to practice, the annual multi-level cycling race 'Hind Ayaan' has been organized," said race organizer and first Indian cyclist to circumnavigate the globe, visiting 35 countries across five continents- Vishnudas Chapke.

After travelling from Thane to Mumbai, the race will conclude in Pune on February 19 on the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.