Mumbai: Cycling allowed on Bandra Worli Sea Link this Saturday between 11.30 am to 2.30 pm

Representational photo

Mumbai: India’s First Multi Stage Cycling Race – HindAyan has received permission to cycle on the iconic Bandra Worli Sea Link this Saturday between 11.30 am to 2.30 pm.

Vishnudas Chapke, organiser of HindAyan said, “The local cyclists from Thane and Mumbai can also join HindAyan team for a joy ride from Thane Municipal Corporation head office to Marine Drive via the iconic Bandra Worli Sea Link. I am grateful of the Maharashtra government and the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation for having allowed the event on the sea link.”

The objective behind HindAyan is to introduce India to long distance cycling, which at present does not exist. “Hence, most of the professional cyclists members of the Olympic Team, National Team and Adventure Cells of Armed Forces have to go to the US, UK and France to participate in long distance cycling races. We want to promote the cycling culture in India and compete not just abroad but within the country as well,” said Chapke.

The cycling race commenced on February 5, 2023 at the National War Memorial, New Delhi and travelled via Agra, Jaipur, Udaipur, Ahmedabad, Surat and reached Thane on Thursday. Next, it would travel from Thane to Mumbai and then from Mumbai to Pune on Sunday, February 19, to coincide with the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

About Joy Ride:

1) TMC HQ to Marine Drive via Bandra Worli Sea Link. Ride will start at 7 am on Feb 18, 2023 from Headquarters of Thane Municipal Corporation, Pachpakhadi.

2) Marine Drive to Vashi or Pune: Starting from Nariman Point of Marine Drive, at 6 am on Feb 19, 2023, on the occasion of Shivjayanti.

For registration and other information related to the event one can visit: https://forms.gle/jipC8buKWiVphHzR8

There is no registration fee for event.