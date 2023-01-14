e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: L&T likely to bag contract to construct sea link between Nariman Point and Cuffe Parade

Mumbai: L&T likely to bag contract to construct sea link between Nariman Point and Cuffe Parade

Larsen & Toubro is likely to bag the contract to construct a sea link between Nariman Point and Cuffe Parade.

Ateeq ShaikhUpdated: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 02:30 AM IST
article-image
L&T Construction
Follow us on

Mumbai: Larsen & Toubro is likely to bag the contract to construct a sea link between Nariman Point and Cuffe Parade.


In November, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) floated bids to construct the road link along the coast. This project will be an extension of the coastal road project being executed by the civic body from Marine Lines to Worli, which eventually connects with the Bandra Worli Sea Link.


"We have opened the bids to construct the link in the southern tip of Mumbai," said SVR Srinivas, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA.
The connector will be 1.77 km long with four lanes.

Read Also
Mumbai: Old south-end Foot Over Break at Andheri railway station to be partially closed
article-image

The MMRDA had worked out an estimated construction cost of Rs315 crore against which L&T has quoted Rs316 crore and emerged as the lowest bidder.


The contract is yet to be formally awarded.It will take three years to construct the link.


The fishermen at Cuffe Parade are opposing the project. Their grievance is that there is no need to construct the bridge as the underground metro rail is already in the works and will be ready in one-and-a-half years' time. The fishing community has alleged that the government is working for those living in the high rises and destroying their means of livelihood.
The community has also suggested an alternate location for the ramp at Cuffe Parade end of the road link.

Read Also
Mumbai: Former IT Superintendent, tax consultant get 3-yr-jail for demanding bribe from small-time...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Reconstruction of 135- year old Malabar Hill reservoir that supplies water to SoBo still...

Mumbai: Reconstruction of 135- year old Malabar Hill reservoir that supplies water to SoBo still...

Mumbai: Man held for credit card fraud amounting to Rs11 lakh

Mumbai: Man held for credit card fraud amounting to Rs11 lakh

West Bengal: TMC slams BJP's Bishnupur MP Saumitra Khan for performing ‘wrong’ Ganga Aarti

West Bengal: TMC slams BJP's Bishnupur MP Saumitra Khan for performing ‘wrong’ Ganga Aarti

Mumbai: 78-yr-old city cardiologist Dr Cyrus Wadia honoured as Scouter in Rajasthan

Mumbai: 78-yr-old city cardiologist Dr Cyrus Wadia honoured as Scouter in Rajasthan

Mumbai Shocker! 54-year-old woman sustains severe burn injuries after live-in partner throws acid on...

Mumbai Shocker! 54-year-old woman sustains severe burn injuries after live-in partner throws acid on...