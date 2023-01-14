Mumbai: L&T likely to bag contract to construct sea link between Nariman Point and Cuffe Parade

L&T Construction

Mumbai: Larsen & Toubro is likely to bag the contract to construct a sea link between Nariman Point and Cuffe Parade.



In November, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) floated bids to construct the road link along the coast. This project will be an extension of the coastal road project being executed by the civic body from Marine Lines to Worli, which eventually connects with the Bandra Worli Sea Link.



"We have opened the bids to construct the link in the southern tip of Mumbai," said SVR Srinivas, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA.

The connector will be 1.77 km long with four lanes.

The MMRDA had worked out an estimated construction cost of Rs315 crore against which L&T has quoted Rs316 crore and emerged as the lowest bidder.



The contract is yet to be formally awarded.It will take three years to construct the link.



The fishermen at Cuffe Parade are opposing the project. Their grievance is that there is no need to construct the bridge as the underground metro rail is already in the works and will be ready in one-and-a-half years' time. The fishing community has alleged that the government is working for those living in the high rises and destroying their means of livelihood.

The community has also suggested an alternate location for the ramp at Cuffe Parade end of the road link.