HindAyan: India’s maiden long-distance cycling rally comes to Thane | representative pic/ Unsplash

Mumbai: HindAyan, India’s first long-distance multi-stage race on the lines of Tour de France is set to reach Thane today (Thursday).

Organised to promote cycling culture, as well as to provide an opportunity for Indian cycling teams to practice in the country, the race was flagged off on Feb 5 in Delhi. It has traversed Agra, Jaipur, Bhilwara, Udaipur, Ahmedabad and Surat. At several places en route, cycling enthusiasts took part in support of the event by pedalling a few kilometres.

Get set cycle from Thursday

With the participation of multiple state governments and union territories as well as from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and National Highways Authority of India, the race has become a reality.

On Thursday morning, cyclists will start their onward journey from Surat for Thane. Later, they will proceed from Thane to Mumbai and on Feb 19 (Saturday) the race will culminate in Pune.

A joy ride will be held from the Thane Municipal Corporation office to the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai head office. This will commence at 7am starting from Pachapakhadi to Azad Maidan via the Eastern Express Highway. Another joy ride will be held on Sunday starting 6.30am from Azad Maidan to CIDCO Ground, Vashi.

“Cycling enthusiasts from Mumbai and Thane are also expected to be part of the shorter journey in support of this sport. Cyclists from independent organisations such as Swatva Cycle are likely to participate,” said Vishnudas Chapke, organiser of Hindayan.

“Apart from that, the Mumbai-Pune pro ride will start at 6am on the same day. It will be travelling from Azad Maidan only to culminate at Sinhagad Fort in Pune via the National Highway 48,” added Chapke.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)