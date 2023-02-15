Thane: Multi-level cycling race 'Hind Ayaan' to be held on February 16

FPJ

Thane: An annual multi-level cycling race 'Hind Ayaan' is being organized under 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' to promote cycling culture, as well as to provide an opportunity for Indian cycling teams to practice in the country.

Hind Ayaan, the first multi-stage cycling race, on the lines of the Tour de France, started from the National War Memorial, Delhi on February 5 and will reach Thane on February 16 via Delhi-Agra-Jaipur-Bhilwara-Udaipur-Gandhinagar.

On February 18, it will leave for Mumbai from Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) headquarters and in this journey, cyclists from Thane, Mumbai will be able to participate in Joy Ride from TMC to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

'Hind Ayan' is a team of 50 cyclists. On February 17, these cyclists will visit schools and heritage buildings in Thane city.

TMC additional commissioner to flag off joy ride

The TMC additional commissioner Sanjay Herwade and deputy commissioner of sports Minal Palande will be present to flag off this joy ride. Cyclists from the organization 'Swatva Cycle' will also participate in the event.

Vishnudas Chapke, the organizer of this race, and the first Indian cyclist to circumnavigate the world by visiting 35 countries across five continents, while informing about this race said, "Currently there is no long-distance cycling race in India. Therefore, cyclists from Olympic teams, national cycling teams, the police and the military have to travel abroad to compete in long-distance cycling. Hence, to promote the cycling culture and give the country's cycling teams an opportunity to practice, the annual multi-level cycling race 'Hind Ayaan' is organized. After travelling from Thane to Mumbai, the race will conclude in Pune on February 19, the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj."

Chapke further added, "This race has been approved by the sports and youth welfare department of the central government as well as the youth program and sports department. Defense Ministry has sent army and navy personnel. Also, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath gave special permission for cycling on the Yamuna Expressway."

Chapke has expressed the hope that there will be an opportunity to travel by the sea link in Mumbai on Sunday. He has also appealed to everyone to celebrate this Shiv Jayanti in an eco-friendly manner by cycling. Cyclists from Thane, Mumbai and Pune can join the race for a few rides at their convenience.

TMC made an appeal for a joy ride

On Saturday, February 18, a joy ride will be held from TMC headquarters to BMC at 7 am. The route is from Pachapakkhadi to Azad Maidan, Mumbai via Eastern Expressway, Thane Municipal Corporation Headquarters.

On Sunday, February 19 at 6.30 am, another joy ride will be held from Azad Maidan to CIDCO Maidan, Vashi. Apart from that, the Mumbai Pune PRO Ride will start at 6 AM on the same day. The ride will proceed from Azad Maidan to Sinhagad fort to Pune via National Highway 48.

