Maharashtra Government plans to set up mega food park

The Maharashtra government plans to set up a food park over an area of 517 acres in Aurangabad's Bidkin node of Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) and firms were being approached for investment, state Industries Minister Subhash Desai said on Monday.

The plan was announced by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray earlier this year to boost agriculture-based industries in the region.

"We are in talks with mega players for the food park.

It is in planning stage. One foreign firm and several domestic ones are in talks, though I cannot reveal names," he told PTI.

He said the state government was also in discussion with a major firm for a specialised steel project and an announcement on this can be expected anytime.

In reply to a question, Desai said the marketing of Shendra and Bidkin nodes had got hit due to fluidity in government formation towards the latter part of last year and later due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, he said, the state government was monitoring mega events across the world to pitch projects and bring investment to the state.

Queried on plot rates in the DMIC's Shendra and Bidkin nodes, Desai said money spent on infrastructure here was very high.

"However, the paying period of the plot amount can be extended to encourage small industries," he added.