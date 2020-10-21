Maharashtra government issues guidelines for Shiv Bhojan centres

The Maharashtra government has issued guidelines for Shiv Bhojan Centre operators and customers under unlock 5.0. Two crore people benefited since the scheme was launched in January, initially at Rs 10 per plate. However, after the lockdown, the cost per plate was brought down to Rs 5.

As per the guidelines, centre operators and customers will take due care to avoid crowding during lunch hours. Use of face masks and sanitisers and maintaining social distance at these centres is mandatory. These centres are expected to change the sitting arrangement to keep 1 metre between two tables and 3 feet to ensure social distance is maintained.

Centres must be cleaned and disinfected daily. The staff is required to wear face masks and frequently wash hands while serving food. It will be the responsibility of the centre operators to keep the entry and exit points separate and to keep the space airy.

Centre operators will have to make sanitisers available for the customers. Plates, bowls, spoons and utensils will have to be cleaned and sanitised. Further, the temperature of the visitor should be checked. Those with 100 degree F will not be given entry, but made to take a parcel from the centre.

Customers will have to wear masks before and after lunch. The divisional officials are tasked with the job of supervising the implementation of these guidelines. As reported by the Free Press Journal, the state cabinet has approved the extension of the supply of subsidised meals at Rs 5 per plate, instead of Rs 10 till March next year. The cost of Shiv Bhojan per plate for urban areas and rural areas was envisaged at Rs 50 and Rs 35, respectively. Poor and needy people will pay Rs 10 only and the balance amount will be borne by the government.