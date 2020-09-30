Maharashtra government defers implementation of Centre’s 3 vexed agriculture laws

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Government has decided to defer the implementation of the recently enacted Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Assurance and Farm Service Ordinance 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance 2020 till the Cabinet Sub Committee gives its report after speaking to all stakeholders. The state cabinet chaired by the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday decided to set up a Cabinet Sub-Committee to examine the provisions of three acts, hold discussions with the representatives of various farmers' associations and with the leaders of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

It was further decided that the Cabinet Sub Committee will recommend appropriate amendments for the implementation of three Central acts. Thereafter, the Cabinet will take a final decision. The MVA has been in a dilemma over the farm laws, with Sena allies Congress and BCP being firmly opposed for making these acts effective in the present format.

Already the Congress has been at the forefront of the agitation against the laws, leading farmers' protests in Punjab and Haryana while NCP has termed these three laws ‘’anti farmer.’’

The Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar last week had said that these laws will not be implemented in the state while Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat warned that the party was opposed to these laws as they will adversely hamper the interest of the farmers.

At today’s cabinet meeting Thorat and Public Work Minister Ashok Chavan aggressively expressed Congress party’s opposition saying that farmers have no idea of dealing directly with corporates. They fear that they will not be paid even the Minimum Support Price fixed by the government. The duo suggested that the state government should not implement these laws.