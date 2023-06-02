Maharashtra government approves tourism projects to enhance state's potential

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday highlighted the tourism potential of Maharashtra and directed officials to enhance infrastructure, including roads, transportation, and accommodation, to tap into this potential.

“The state has a good potential for tourism. In order to reap the potential, the tourism centres in each division will have to be upgraded. For that good roads, facilities for transportation and accommodation need to be created,” CM Shinde directed the officials.

The apex committee meeting discussed several projects aimed at boosting tourism, including water tourism at Gosekhurd in Bhandara, beautification of Sonegaon lake in Nagpur, the Chanakya centre for excellence at Karla near Lonavala, and the development of the Gajba Devi temple at Mithbaw in Sindhudurg district.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Pune guardian minister Chandrakant Patil, and Sindhudurg guardian minister Ravindra Chavan participated in the committee meeting.

Development Plans for Gosekhurd Reservoir

The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) aims to develop the Gosekhurd reservoir in Bhandara for water tourism, with a presentation made by officials during the meeting. The project is expected to be completed by 2024 and become a national highlight in the water-tourism sector.

Integration of Ambhora Temple Project

Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis suggested combining the Ambhora temple development project with the water-tourism project at the border of Bhandara and Nagpur districts.

MICE and Chanakya Center for Excellence

MTDC presents plans for a MICE (meeting, incentive, conference, exhibition) center and the Chanakya center for excellence at Karla near Lonavala. The existing tourist resort in Karla will be converted into a MICE center to attract tourists due to its proximity to Mumbai.

Additional Projects for Development

Chief Minister Shinde instructed officials to establish a scuba diving center at Koyna Bamnoli in Satara district and presents projects for the beautification of Sonegaon lake in Nagpur and the development of the Gajba Devi temple at Mithbaw in Sindhudurg district.