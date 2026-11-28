Golden Jackal | File Photo.

A golden jackal was killed in a road accident on the Airoli-Mulund Link Road, raising concerns over the increasing wildlife deaths on the busy stretch.

The incident, which was reported on Friday, November 27, has once again raised concerns over the safety of the creatures, which are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act.

Following the death of the species, naturalist and wildlife photographer Mahesh Yadav said the repeated deaths point to an urgent need for intervention.

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Repeated deaths raise alarm

Midday reports that one of the wildlife enthusiasts, Manish Kalamkar, who photographed the dead golden jackal on the busy stretch, asserted that these shy and adaptable species help in maintaining the ecological balance of Airoli-Bhandup wetlands and therefore it is important to preserve and conserve them.

Threat to wetland wildlife

Moreover, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has a healthy population of golden jackals. However, rising road accidents involving these species pose a threat.

Meanwhile, the animals lead secretive lives in the mangroves of major cities such as Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane. Key wetland patches across the region include parts of the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary, Bhandup pumping station, Charkop, Versova, Vasai, Mira-Bhayandar, and Ghodbunder Road.

Another fatal incident in October

Earlier in October, a golden jackal was hit by a vehicle, resulting in its death. The animal was found dead on the Mumbai-bound lane of the Mulund-Airoli Road, near the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary.

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