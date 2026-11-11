Third Suspected Golden Jackal Death In Kharghar Since 2024 Raises Wildlife Safety Concerns, Activists Demand Probe |

The death of a third golden jackal in Kharghar since March 2024 has raised fresh concerns over the protection of wildlife habitats in the rapidly urbanising area, with environmental activists questioning the lack of effective preventive measures and coordinated action by authorities.

Three Suspected Golden Jackal Deaths Reported In Kharghar Since March 2024

The latest carcass was found on November 11, taking the number of reported golden jackal deaths in the area to three in less than three years. The first death was reported on March 12, 2024, followed by another on November 10, 2024.

According to forest department officials, the carcass was found in a decomposed condition, suggesting that the animal may have died some time before it was discovered. Prima facie, the animal appears to be a golden jackal, though its identity and the cause of death are yet to be conclusively established.

"The carcass was sent for post-mortem examination and we are awaiting the report. Prima facie, it appears to be a golden jackal. However, the body was decomposed, indicating that the animal may have died some time ago. After the post-mortem examination, the carcass was cremated in the presence of a forest guard," a forest department official said.

Activists Question Protection Of Kharghar's Mangroves And CRZ-I Wetlands

The repeated deaths have prompted environmental activists to question whether adequate measures are being taken to protect wildlife inhabiting Kharghar's mangrove stretches and wetlands, particularly those falling under the Coastal Regulation Zone-I (CRZ-I) category.

Activists have sought an urgent joint investigation involving the Forest Department, CIDCO, Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), Mangrove Cell and wetland authorities to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths and identify possible threats to wildlife in the area.

Environmentalists Seek Post-Mortem Findings And Assessment Of Habitat Threats

They have also demanded that post-mortem findings be made available and that authorities assess whether habitat disturbance, human interference, pollution or other factors could be endangering animals.

The activists have questioned the accountability of agencies responsible for protecting the ecologically sensitive mangrove and wetland ecosystems, arguing that repeated wildlife deaths should prompt a coordinated response rather than isolated investigations.

"The golden jackal is a wild animal that inhabits a variety of landscapes, including wetlands and scrubland. The mangrove and wetland ecosystems around Kharghar provide important habitats for several wildlife species, making their protection crucial amid the area's rapid urbanisation," said animal activist Seema Tank , she happened to see the body and notified the authorities on Wednesday.

With three reported deaths since 2024, environmentalists say authorities must move beyond recording individual incidents and undertake a comprehensive assessment of the habitat, establish the causes of mortality and introduce preventive measures to protect the remaining wildlife.

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