Panvel: 16-Year-Old Boy Rescued After Falling Nearly 100 Feet From Under-Construction Flyover Near Karnala Sports

Panvel, November 11, 2026: A 16-year-old boy was rescued by the Panvel Municipal Corporation's fire brigade after falling nearly 100 feet from an under-construction flyover near Karnala Sports, on the road leading to the Navi Mumbai International Airport, on Tuesday night.
The incident took place at around 10.25 pm on November 10, when the teenager, identified as Shivansh Damle, a resident of Line Aali in Old Panvel, had reportedly gone to the flyover to burst firecrackers. He fell from the elevated structure into a deep area below, prompting an emergency rescue operation by the fire brigade.
Challenging Rescue Operation
Fireman Sagar Jadhav alerted the Panvel fire station about the incident over the phone. Two fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the spot. Upon reaching the location, firefighters found that the boy had fallen approximately 100 feet below the flyover, making the rescue operation particularly challenging.
Considering the depth and difficult terrain, additional equipment and manpower were requisitioned. Two firefighters had to walk nearly 1.5 km to reach the spot where the teenager had fallen. The team then used three ropes, a body harness, helmets and three torches to carry out the rescue operation.
After securing the teenager with ropes and a body harness, the firefighters carefully pulled him up to safety. He was subsequently shifted to a hospital in an ambulance for further medical treatment.
The rescue operation was carried out by deputy fire station officer Shubham Rathod, leading firefighter Shiva Ade, drivers Akash Nalwade and Shivlal Aldar, and firefighters Shubhangi Ghule, Shankar Wakade, Vikrant Sapkal, Sunil More, Pritam Patil, Nikitesh Dukare and Pranay Mhaske.
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Fire Officer Issues Safety Appeal
Pravin Bodkhe, chief fire officer of the Panvel Municipal Corporation, said that construction work was still underway at several locations on the new flyover near Karnala Sports, posing a potential safety risk to visitors.
"Considering the possibility of accidents at the site, citizens are urged not to gather in the area or burst firecrackers on the flyover," Bodkhe said.
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