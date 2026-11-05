Traffic Police Impose Restrictions Between Karnala Sports Academy & Cargo Airport Gate Over Accident Risks From Speeding Vehicles | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: In a move aimed at preventing accidents on the newly opened road connecting Kalamboli to Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), the Navi Mumbai Traffic Police have prohibited the entry of pedestrians and cyclists on the stretch between Karnala Sports Academy and the Cargo Airport entry gate from November 5.

The restriction has been imposed following a traffic assessment by the Kalamboli Traffic Division, which flagged the risk of serious accidents due to high-speed vehicular movement on the route. The police have also cited concerns that the movement of pedestrians and cyclists could affect airport traffic and security.

Police Cite High-Speed Traffic Risks

"The road witnesses high-speed vehicular movement, and allowing pedestrians and cyclists on this stretch could expose them to the risk of serious accidents. The restriction has been imposed as a preventive measure to ensure their safety and maintain smooth traffic movement towards the airport," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Rahul Khade.

Read Also Mumbai Customs Probe International Drug Network After Seizing 845 Grams Of Hydroponic Weed At...

Restrictions Follow Opening Of Airport Road

The eastern connectivity project providing access to NMIA was inaugurated by the Chief Minister on October 26 and subsequently opened to traffic. Following the opening, the Kalamboli Traffic Division reviewed traffic movement and recommended prohibiting pedestrian and cyclist access on the stretch.

Also Watch:

Exemptions For Emergency And Essential Services

Accordingly, DCP Khade issued a notification imposing the restriction. However, exemptions have been provided to police personnel, fire brigade personnel, ambulance services and pedestrians and cyclists associated with government departments and other essential services.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/