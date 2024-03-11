Maharashtra: Former Shiv Sena UBT Leader Ravindra Waikar Joins Shinde's Sena

Stalwart UBT leader and close associate of Thackeray family Ravindra Waikar joined Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena on Sunday night. He was inducted in the party at Varsha Bungalow. Waikar was four time BMC standing committee chairman and three times MLA from Jogeshwari area of Mumbai.

While speaking to media, Waikar said that since 1974 he had been with Balasaheb Thackeray. "I was in many important positions in the party and in government."

Reason for leaving UBT Shiv Sena

While speaking on the reason of leaving UBT Shiv Sena, Waikar said, "There are many works like construction of 45 kilometre roads of the Aarey colony that are pending. I need at least Rs 173 crores for the construction of those roads. Apart from that there are many dilapidated buildings in Sarvodaya Nagar in my constituency. The redevelopment of those buildings has to be done and such works cannot be done without being in the government."

"I have seen the extremely good work done by PM Narendra Modi in the country and Eknath Shinde ji in Maharashtra. Therefore, I am joining Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena," said Waikar.

CM Eknath Shinde also welcomed him and said, "like other leaders Waikar is also amazed with development work done by the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra, and Modiji at Central level. There is continuous incoming in the Shiv Sena."

Opposition's claims

However, Opposition leader Waddetiwar said, "I don't think Ravindra Waikar is going wishfully with Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena. He was harassed by agencies like ED and Income tax. He was emotional when he spoke with us. There is pressure on him therefore he is joining Shiv Sena."

Uddhav Thackeray while addressing rally at Goregaon said, "if someone is thinking that UBT Sena will get affected after stealing his MLA then I made you clear that it will make no difference to my party. High numbers of people are attending my rallies. Big personalities have left party but people who made them big are still with me."

Economic offence wing of Mumbai police was after him. BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had registered complaint against him alleging that Waikar usurped land reserve for garden at Jogeshwari area.