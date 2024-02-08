Maharashtra: Shiv Sena UBT MLA Ravindra Waikar May Soon Join Shinde Faction

UBT Shiv Sena MLA Ravindra Waikar may join Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena. It has been said that a meeting between Waikar and CM Shinde was conducted recently. During the meeting he had expressed his willingness to work with Shinde. UBT Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has tweeted that ED and other investigation agencies are putting pressure on Ravindra Waikar to join Shiv Sena else he will be sent to jail.

Raut said this is one type of terrorism. Ravindra Waikar was three time MLA of Shivsena who has strong hold in Jogeshwari area. He had defeated strong opponent. He had defeated Bhai Jagtapof Congress, Ujjawala Modak of BJP in last two elections. He was four time standing committee Chairman of BMC. He was considered one of the faithful Shivsainik of Thackeray family.

Sanjay Raut has strongly criticised the BJP and the central government in his tweet he stated, " Our fellow Shiv Sena leader MLA Ravindra Waikar is under heavy pressure from last few days through ED and investigation agencies... He is being threatened to quit Shiv Sena and join Eknath Shinde group else go to jail. This is terrorism in a way. This has never happened before in politics. Ravindra Waikar is a loyal Shiv-Sainik who will not beg for any threats and pressure. He will fight and win. We are all with him."

Waikar may soon join Shinde

Sanjay Shirsat MLA of Eknath Shinde led Shivsena and also spokesperson of his party said, "Not only Waikar other leaders of UBT Shiv Sena are also in contact with us. There are Dalal's in UBT Shivsena and there is unrest among many party leaders against Uddhav Thackeray and the way he run his party. MLAs who had given their entire lives for party are ignored. New comers have been entertained by the party leader there is no respect for stalwarts."

During the last 2019 election 40 MLA's had left Uddhav Shiv Sena and joined with Eknath Shinde. Thereafter, 15 MLAs were left with Uddhav. Now, one more MLA may join Eknath Shinde soon. Waikar may soon join Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena along with his party workers and supporters. directions were also been issued Shakha Pramukh and local leaders.

Uddhav to visit Jogeshwari constituency

After the Konkan tour Uddhav Thackeray was going to visit all the Shakhas of Mumbai. On Friday he is going to visit Jogeshwari assembly constituency where Ravindra Vaikar is the MLA. Therefore, Significance of the Uddhav's visit has increased now.

FPJ tried to contact Ravindra Waikar to know his reaction but neither he picked up call nor responded to message.