Mumbai News: Sena UBT MLA Ravindra Waikar Grilled For 9 Hours By ED In Connection With ₹500 Cr Money Laundering Case |

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Ravindra Waikar for 9 hours on Monday in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in securing permission to construct a luxurious five-star hotel on a plot in Jogeshwari, in violation of an agreement with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Waikar claims, after nine hours of questioning, that the alleged defrauding of 500 crores is based on imaginary accusations. According to Waikar, officials from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) demanded 19 years' worth of bank statements related to the profit earned from programs, functions, and marriages organized on the said land, of which he is the legitimate owner. Waikar asserts that Ravindra Waikar and four other accused individuals, who are partners, earned a total of 36 crores over 19 years from events held on the said land. They reportedly spent 20 crores on maintenance of the land, and following that, each partner earned only 1 crore 22 lakhs over the 19-year period. According to waikar Allegations of Rs 500 crore scam made against him is all bogus and baseless.

Waikar Claims BMC Halted Project Work Due To Political Pressure

Waikar stated that he is the legitimate owner of the land parcel and, with the permission of the BMC, he initiated the construction of his hotel on the said land parcel. However, due to political pressure, the BMC halted the construction work after two years and alleged that he was involved in a land scam worth 500 crores. Today, ED officials questioned me about the land deal, the purchase process, the permissions obtained from the BMC, earnings from the said land parcel over 19 years, and the investments made in constructing the land parcel.I have cooperated fully in the ED's investigation and will return if called again. Waikar emphasized that there are no proceeds of the crime linked to him, and no tainted money is involved in this matter.

Waikar skipped both summons on January 17 and 23. On both occasions, he approached the ED officials seeking an exemption on health grounds. He informed ED officials about having six coronary artery stents placed inside a coronary artery to keep it open and also mentioned experiencing cervical pains in his body. Despite his requests for exemption, none was granted by the agency. On the third summons, he appeared before ED officials on Monday afternoon.

The Enforcement Directorate(ED) recently conducted a search operation at Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Ravindra Waikar's residence and some of his linked entities in a money laundering case associated with alleged irregularities in the construction of a luxury hotel in the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) area of the city. The alleged money laundering case revolves around the construction of a luxury hotel in Jogeshwari, purportedly in violation of his agreement with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), with allegations that the Sena leader has been involved in a Rs 500 crore scam.

Allegations Against Waikar

According to the registered Enforcement Directorate ECIR----the 8,000 square meter land parcel, located at jogeshwari vikhroli link road, was in the name of Kamal Amrohi's family members. Ravindra Waikar and other associated individuals purchased the land from the Amrohi family through a notarized agreement in 2004.The land parcel had originally been reserved for public use and gardens. In February 2004, a tri-party agreement was reached among Mahal Pictures Private Limited (Kamal Amrohi's official company and landowner), Ravindra Waikar, and the BMC for the development of the land. According to the agreement, 67 percent of the land parcel would be developed for entertainment purposes and grounds for public use, while the remaining 33 percent would be designated for sports and other games.

According to ECIR -In 2017, during the period of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, Ravindra Waikar is alleged to have misused his political influence and connections. He purportedly concealed the Tri-Party Agreement of 2004, enabling him to secure permission from the BMC to construct a 14-story five-star hotel on 30 percent of the land. This land was initially reserved for public use, suggesting a violation of regulations and land acquisition.The property in question, located at Vyarvali village, Jogeshwari JVLR, at Plot No.1-B and 1-C, is personally owned by Waikar and the other accused individuals, with an estimated value of 500 crores. potential unlawful acquisition of BMC land for personal gain.

According to the ECIR- Ravindra Waikar and four other accused individuals are alleged to have exploited their political influence and resources to generate substantial profits between 2004 and 2019. They did so by making use of reserved public land, specifically a 33 percent land parcel initially designated for a badminton hall and other gaming activities for public use.However, instead of adhering to the intended purpose of the land, Waikar leveraged his political connections to construct a banquet hall. Simultaneously, the remaining 67 percent of the land parcel was repurposed as a banquet lawn for hosting weddings and other events, ultimately resulting in huge financial gains.