Maharashtra Floor Test Updates: Nana Patole will be Congress candidate for Speaker, says Balasaheb Thorat

Nana Patole will be Congress candidate for Speaker elections, says Balasaheb Thorat
Balasaheb Thorat,Congress: Nana Patole will be the Congress candidate for Speaker elections.
It was just a courtesy meet: Ajit Pawar on Prataprao Chikhalikar meeting
Ajit Pawar,NCP on BJP MP Prataprao Chikhalikar met him today morning: It was just a courtesy meet ,even if we are from different parties we all have relations with each others,no discussion on floor test. As Sanjay Raut said,our alliance will prove our numbers today in the house.
Leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi to meet at Vidhan Bhavan at 9.30 am today
Leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi to meet at Vidhan Bhavan at 9.30 am today over confidence vote and Speaker election.
Confidence vote of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Government to be held today
Confidence vote of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray led Maha Vikas Aghadi Government to be held later today in Maharashtra assembly.
