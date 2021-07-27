Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar urges leaders to refrain from visiting flood hit villages so that administration can focus on rescue and rehabilitation works

Against the backdrop of floods in Maharashtra's western part and coastal belt, NCP chief Sharad Pawar urged leaders to refrain from visiting flood-hit villages so that administration can focus on rescue and rehabilitation works.

‘’Generally, I visit such areas but I have decided not to go as the administration will devote attention to my visit,’’ he noted.

Pawar hailed the rescue and relief work being carried out by the state government and the local administration saying that it is not a time for criticism but to reach out to the flood-hit affected people and provide them immediate help. He did not name BJP for its criticism over the lack of timely help by the government in rain-battered districts but said the people need immediate help.

On Governor BS Koshyari’s visit to Raigad and Ratnagiri districts, Pawar hoped that it would help the state get more financial aid from the Central government.

He also announced that the party through its welfare trust will provide immediate aid worth Rs 2.50 crore to nearly 16,000 families affected by floods in the rain-battered 8 to 9 districts. The kits will comprise utensils and cooking material and bedsheets. In addition, the medicines will be supplied in these districts. The party will send 5 ambulances and a team of 250 doctors will be deployed in these districts.

Pawar said that tree felling has been one of the reasons for soil erosion leading to landslides. ‘’The state government will have to take a policy decision to avoid such landslides and also the relocation of people residing on hill slopes. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has already announced the government’s move in this regard,’’ he added.

Pawar, who took the lead to organize immediate aid, at the press conference said the party leaders from the respective districts have been assigned the responsibilities for distribution of relief material to the flood-affected families. He said the state government is currently reviewing the district wise damage and is in the midst of preparation of compensation and aid which is expected to be announced in a day or two.

Pawar said once the state government finalizes the compensation and aid proposal, he and other MPs will certainly take up the government’s request for Central assistance.

Pawar said the government can vaccinate more people daily provided it receives more vaccine doses from the Centre. More than 4.17 crore people have been vaccinated so far in the state.