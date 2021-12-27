Maharashtra: Five cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 detected in Panvel

Five cases of the Omicron variant of Covid were detected by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday. Of the five cases, four persons are from Kharghar and one from Panvel. A 14 years old girl has also been found positive of the Omicron variant. All are asymptomatic.

Sachin Pawar, deputy municipal commissioner of PMC said that a total of five persons have been found positive of the Omicron variant of Covid and they have been admitted at the Jumbo Covid Care facility in Kalamboli and all of them are asymptomatic.

Pawar said that of the five cases of the Omicron variant, three have travel history while the two others--mother and daughter-- are in the high risk category. "The 14-year-old girl's father had a travel history of the US and an African country. While the report of genome sequencing of the father is awaiting, the report of the girl and her mother came positive of the Omicron variant of Covid," said Pawar.

The other three persons found the Omicron variant had also a travel history of the US, UAE and Nigeria. "We had sent their sample around 10 to 12 days and the report came on Monday," said Pawar. He added that a report of another four persons of genome sequencing will come soon.

"All five persons found positive of the Omicron variant of Covid are under 50 years and doctors are monitoring their health status," added Pawar.

