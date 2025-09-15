 Maharashtra Fishermen Demand Right To Buy Agricultural Land Despite 'Farmer' Status
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Fishermen Demand Right To Buy Agricultural Land Despite 'Farmer' Status

Maharashtra Fishermen Demand Right To Buy Agricultural Land Despite 'Farmer' Status

Fishermen are recognised as farmers in many states and under central laws, and they are entitled to own agricultural land. Bernard D'Mello, working president of the committee, pointed out that in West Bengal, fishermen are eligible for recognition as farmers and rehabilitation rights.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 11:38 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Fishermen Demand Right To Buy Agricultural Land Despite 'Farmer' Status | File Photo

Fishermen have welcomed the decision of the Maharashtra government to grant fishermen, fish farmers, and fish workers status equivalent to farmers is welcome. However, they said they are disappointed that the government has denied fishermen the right to purchase agricultural land by issuing a certificate stating they are farmers.

Decision Communicated in September 1 Letter

The decision was conveyed to the fishermen community in a letter dated 1 September 1 by deputy secretary, Ashwini Jadhav.Devendra Tandel, president of the Akhil Maharashtra Machhimar Action Committee, expressed disappointment over this decision. "We have taken a firm stance against the government's decision and submitted a counter-representation to Jadhav on September 15, 2025. The committee believes that limiting the status of fishermen to only basic amenities or certain concessions, while denying them the right to purchase agricultural land, is incomplete implementation of the government's resolution," said Tandel.

Read Also
Maharashtra News: NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar Leads Massive Farmer Protest In Nashik, Demands Wet...
article-image

Fishermen are recognised as farmers in many states and under central laws, and they are entitled to own agricultural land. Bernard D'Mello, working president of the committee, pointed out that in West Bengal, fishermen are eligible for recognition as farmers and rehabilitation rights.

FPJ Shorts
Raj Kundra Questioned For Five Hours By Mumbai Police In ₹60 Crore Financial Probe
Raj Kundra Questioned For Five Hours By Mumbai Police In ₹60 Crore Financial Probe
Mumbai BJP Chief Ameet Satam Asks BMC To Stay Interim Open Spaces Policy And Explore Regulated Advertising
Mumbai BJP Chief Ameet Satam Asks BMC To Stay Interim Open Spaces Policy And Explore Regulated Advertising
Ola, Uber, Rapido Get Provisional Licences For Bike Taxi Services In Mumbai Metropolitan Region
Ola, Uber, Rapido Get Provisional Licences For Bike Taxi Services In Mumbai Metropolitan Region
Vasai-Virar News: VVMC Demolishes Over 62,000 Sq Ft Of Illegal And Unsafe Structures In Three Days
Vasai-Virar News: VVMC Demolishes Over 62,000 Sq Ft Of Illegal And Unsafe Structures In Three Days

Fishermen Warn of Agitation if Demands Not Met

The committee has demanded that the Maharashtra government grant fishermen the explicit right to purchase agricultural land by issuing a certificate stating 'fishermen are farmers.' The committee has appealed to the government to establish a committee to address this issue and ensure justice for fishermen. Sanjay Koli, general secretary of the committee, warned that if this injustice is not addressed, they will intensify their agitation for their constitutional rights.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Raj Kundra Questioned For Five Hours By Mumbai Police In ₹60 Crore Financial Probe

Raj Kundra Questioned For Five Hours By Mumbai Police In ₹60 Crore Financial Probe

Mumbai BJP Chief Ameet Satam Asks BMC To Stay Interim Open Spaces Policy And Explore Regulated...

Mumbai BJP Chief Ameet Satam Asks BMC To Stay Interim Open Spaces Policy And Explore Regulated...

Ola, Uber, Rapido Get Provisional Licences For Bike Taxi Services In Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Ola, Uber, Rapido Get Provisional Licences For Bike Taxi Services In Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Vasai-Virar News: VVMC Demolishes Over 62,000 Sq Ft Of Illegal And Unsafe Structures In Three Days

Vasai-Virar News: VVMC Demolishes Over 62,000 Sq Ft Of Illegal And Unsafe Structures In Three Days

Maharashtra Fishermen Demand Right To Buy Agricultural Land Despite 'Farmer' Status

Maharashtra Fishermen Demand Right To Buy Agricultural Land Despite 'Farmer' Status