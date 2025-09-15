Maharashtra Fishermen Demand Right To Buy Agricultural Land Despite 'Farmer' Status | File Photo

Fishermen have welcomed the decision of the Maharashtra government to grant fishermen, fish farmers, and fish workers status equivalent to farmers is welcome. However, they said they are disappointed that the government has denied fishermen the right to purchase agricultural land by issuing a certificate stating they are farmers.

Decision Communicated in September 1 Letter

The decision was conveyed to the fishermen community in a letter dated 1 September 1 by deputy secretary, Ashwini Jadhav.Devendra Tandel, president of the Akhil Maharashtra Machhimar Action Committee, expressed disappointment over this decision. "We have taken a firm stance against the government's decision and submitted a counter-representation to Jadhav on September 15, 2025. The committee believes that limiting the status of fishermen to only basic amenities or certain concessions, while denying them the right to purchase agricultural land, is incomplete implementation of the government's resolution," said Tandel.

Fishermen are recognised as farmers in many states and under central laws, and they are entitled to own agricultural land. Bernard D'Mello, working president of the committee, pointed out that in West Bengal, fishermen are eligible for recognition as farmers and rehabilitation rights.

Fishermen Warn of Agitation if Demands Not Met

The committee has demanded that the Maharashtra government grant fishermen the explicit right to purchase agricultural land by issuing a certificate stating 'fishermen are farmers.' The committee has appealed to the government to establish a committee to address this issue and ensure justice for fishermen. Sanjay Koli, general secretary of the committee, warned that if this injustice is not addressed, they will intensify their agitation for their constitutional rights.