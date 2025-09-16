'Ravi Ghai Is Making False Statements': Gaurav Ghai |

The battle between hotelier Ravi Ghai and his son Gaurav has escalated with both of them hurling allegations against each other. S Balakrishnan presents both the sides of the story.

Gaurav Ghai accused his father and sister, Gaurika Chandhok, of attempting to usurp his wealth through a “web of lies” and alleged violations of family settlement agreements.

We wish to put on record that having found himself in a spot, Ravi Ghai in his desperation is making frivolous and false statements. All that he has stated is a blatant lie.

He had filed an unsubstantiated and false complaint with Mumbai police, which was closed by Marine Drive police station and found to be baseless. Having realised that his lies will not work with Mumbai police, he approached Tribunal set up for Maintenance and Welfare of Senior Citizens and Parents. Even that was dismissed. Gaurav had filed the first NC against Ghai after he found out about Ravi Ghai and his coterie’s intentions.

Family Feud Deepens

Now that Ravi Ghai is unable to find his way with the authorities , he is making false claims and misguiding the media. We urge the media to verify facts and not fall prey to lies spread by Ravi Ghai and his daughter Gaurika Chandhok, who is fronting this campaign with the intention to usurp my wealth.

Ravi Ghai claims to have funded my treatment and rushing to my aid. Even while I was unwell, he was never around. My brother in law and my family was by my side. He must substantiate the claims with proof.

To set the record straight, IK Ghai is the founder of Graviss Group and not Ravi Ghai. the Ghai Group, which is now Graviss Group, was founded by my grandfather. If anything, Ravi Ghai floundered his legacy by selling off some key businesses set up by my grandfather. He has not been involved in the group’s business for almost three decades.

I have in recent times filed a police complaint against Ravi Ghai, Gaurika, her husband Jaspreet Chandhok, their son Ishaan and Peter Fernandes for (alleged) fraud, cheating, criminal breach of trust, extortion and conspiracy.

Family Settlement Agreements

The genesis of Ravi Ghai and Gaurika’s desperation to create a web of lies is in two family settlement agreements. The Ghai family, had signed Family Settlement Agreements in 2021 and 2023. As per the FSA , Ravi Ghai had sold all his shares in the Graviss Group to Gaurav and received over Rs 240 crores for the same. The patriarch had wished that some of his shares in Graviss Hospitality Ltd be transferred to Gaurav post his lifetime. As this business contributed less than 10 percent to Graviss Group turnover, Gaurav accepted his father's wishes on the condition that the shares cannot be transferred, alienated or sold to anyone and must be placed under lock/freeze in his favour. The FSA were drafted accordingly by Ravi’s law firm Trilegal and said shares were locked in favour of Gaurav in 2023.

It has recently been learnt from the website of ROC , that Gaurika in complete violation of the FSA (to which she is a signatory), has indirectly and discreetly made her way into the entity that has locked shares of GHL in favour of Gaurav.

Gaurav has recently been informed and stated the same in his complaint to Cuffe Parade police, “Gaurika Chandhok, Ishaan Chandhok and Peter Fernandes, have convinced Ravi Ghai to executed a new Will (sometime in the last week in June 2025) in order to fraudulently transfer the Graviss Hospitality Limited (GHL) shares for which I have already paid Ravi Ghai and which are presently under ‘lock’ in my favour.”

Inheritance Issues

Once Gaurav Ghai found out about this, he issued public notices in leading newspapers against Ravi Ghai and Gaurika. Having been caught unaware, they filed false complaints with authorities, all of which have been dismissed and found to be baseless. Now, Gaurav Ghai has given a detailed account of the entire conspiracy to Cuffe Parade police and is confident that law will prevail.

As for his health and cancer survivor tag, we have evidence to prove that the same is used conveniently. I firmly believe that Ravi Ghai and his daughter Gaurika Chandhok use different medical reports as per their convenience. When he has to sign a Will favouring Gaurika, he becomes fit, and while levelling false and frivolous allegations against me, he becomes a cancer survivor. This is obvious from two separate medical reports obtained from the same doctor, one on May 25 and another on September 12.

Gaurav’s complaint to Cuffe Parade police explicitly states, “Gaurika Chandhok convinced her father Ravi Ghai in May 2025, to mislead the Police authority by making false statements about Ravi Ghai being under terminal cancer treatment, undergoing surgeries and having various other medical problems. Gaurika Chandhok must not be permitted to use Ravi Ghai’s health to mislead the authorities by making all these excuses about his health. The authority will be shocked to note that Ravi Ghai’s good health has been certified by the CEO of the Breach Candy Hospital Trust Dr. Anirudh Kohli vide his certificate dated 15.05.2025 which states as follows:

‘I have known Mr. Ravi Ghai for many years especially from a medical perspective. He is 82 years of age at present. He is at present in excellent medical health as well as sound in mind. My most recent interaction to access these faculties was this morning.’

The truth is that Ravi Ghai is now cancer-free and has been openly indulging in his age-old habits of consuming alcohol, smoking cigars and hosting parties in Mumbai and overseas.”

My complain to Cuffe Parade also states, “To establish that such fraudulent conspiracies are a regular modus operandi of Jaspreet Chandhok and Gaurika Chandhok, they have now with the support of Ravi Ghai’s staff tricked the Chandhok family’s other four direct beneficiaries into signing a Deed of Release dated 15.01.2018 which clearly mentions that each family member has 20 percent equal share in his estate of the Late Mr. Swinder Singh Chandhok (Jaspreet’s father) and are releasing this in favor of Jaspreet Chandhok. I have now secured a legal opinion dated 25.08.2025 of CS Legal, Advocates, in regards with the Release Deed dated 15.01.2018. In the said Legal Opinion, the advocates have opined, ‘Through lack of lawful action by Jaspreet Chandhok and his wife Gaurika Chandhok, the two have impressed upon the beneficiaries to sign the Deed of Release without the beneficiaries knowing their actual rights that have been granted to them under the Will or may have obtained signatures of the beneficiaries on blank paper by misinforming them about their rights that may have been granted to them under the Will of the late Mr. Swinder Singh Chandhok.’

The fact is that Jaspreet and Gaurika have not paid a penny to any of the sisters, one of whom is widow, other divorcee, and the widowed mother. They were instead made to sign off their rights.

As for Ravi Ghai, his personal conduct and character can be judged from the Domestic Violence proceedings initiated by my mother Geeta Ghai against him. She has accused him of abandoning the family several years ago to live with his paramour. She has also accused him of philandering, squandering family wealth and indulging in all vices including gambling. He has never taken of any of the children and our mother has single handedly raised us.

My mother Geeta Ghai and I have given up our inheritance in favour of Ravi Ghai in the two FSAs for the sake of the sisters.