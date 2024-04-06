 Maharashtra: Fight For Sangli Lok Sabha Seat Intensifies Between Sena UBT And Congress
Uddhav Thackeray already announced the name of wrestler Chandrahar Patil as a candidate.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Saturday, April 06, 2024, 03:43 AM IST
article-image
Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray |

Tussle between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress has increased in the Sangli Lok Sabha constituency. Both the parties have claimed the seat but Uddhav Thackeray already announced the name of wrestler Chandrahar Patil as a candidate.

The Congress had also claimed the seat and wanted to give the ticket to Vishal Patil.

Interestingly, Sanjay Raut on Friday went to Sangli to campaign for Patil but none of the local Congress leaders and workers participated in his rally. Congress leaders were saying that they were not invited for the campaign.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Vishwajit Kadam and state Congress president Nana Patole are still claiming the Sangli seat. Kadam and Vishal Patil have gone to Delhi to discuss the issue with party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Raut has warned Congress not to ask for a friendly fight.

article-image

According to sources, Vishal Patil can be sent to Rajya Sabha or he will be supported by the UBT Shiv Sena in the assembly election if he contests. talks are going on among the MVA alliance pertaining to this. “Every worker of a party wants his candidate to get a ticket from the constituency but it doesn't happen when the party is in alliance with another,” said Raut.

While speaking on the controversy of Sangli seat, Raut said,, “During the MVA meeting, we all have taken the decision that the Shiv Sena UBT candidate will contest the election from Sangli. We have been told to contest Sangli seat in exchange for Kolhapur seat. We gave Ramtek seat to the Congress and started campaigning for them at Ramtek,” said Raut.

State Congress president Nana Patole said, “Raut has gone there to see the reality whether his candidate has support or not. We had a meeting at the residence of Sharad Pawar on Wednesday. We had made them aware not to contest elections in Bhiwandi and Sangli. We have sent a proposal to the party high command and they will make a decision accordingly." Patole added.

