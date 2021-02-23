Maharashtra: Ex-village sarpanch held for raping 8-year-old girl in Palghar

Palghar: Police have arrested a 62-year- old former village sarpanch for allegedly raping a minor girl in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday when the eight- year-old victim went to the accused's house in Manor village to pluck fruits from his garden. The accused lured the girl on the pretext of giving her sweets and allegedly raped her, the official from Manor police station said.