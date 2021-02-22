COVID-19: 189 caught without masks in Palghar in 2 days

The Palghar district administration has caught 189 people in the last two days for not wearing masks and collected more than Rs 36,000 as a fine from them, officials said on Monday.

In the wake of a spike in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, Palghar Collector Manik Gursal and other officials inspected 66 public places over the last two days, a release from the district administration said.

Three marriage halls were among the places inspected by the district administration and action was taken against those who violated COVID-19 prevention norms, it said.

"Action was also taken against 189 people who were found without masks and a fine of Rs 36,150 was collected from them," the release said.

Besides, a fine of Rs 6,600 was collected from three other public places for violation of COVID-19 norms, it said.

Offences were registered against those who organised marriage functions where more than 50 people were present. No arrest has been made so far, the release said.

Palghar district has so far reported a total of 45,697 COVID-19 cases and 1,202 deaths due to the disease, an official from the district administration said.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said in view of the rising COVID-19 cases, religious, social and political gatherings will be prohibited in the state from Monday.

Asking people to follow "COVID-appropriate" behaviour and safety norms, he said he would observe for a week to 15 days and then decide whether to impose another lockdown.