Maharashtra: EOW starts inquiry into Sanjay Raut's allegations

A day after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut accused Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers of extorting over ₹100 crore from builders and corporate offices, the Mumbai police have began their investigation into the allegations.

As per the officials, the complaint which was submitted to Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey soon after Raut's press conference on Tuesday has been handed over to Economic Offence Wing (EOW) which has initiated a preliminary probe into the allegations, said officials.

The inquiry has been handed over to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) rank officer who will first verify the allegation along with the documents submitted. The nine page complaint was filed by Sena Leader Arvind Bhosale, the EOW will also called Bhosale to record his statement said officials.

Several names and company names are mentioned in the complaint we need to verify it as well as scrutinize their bank details, no namea of ED officers are mentioned in the complaint however if anyones named surfaced during the inquiry he will he called for questioning, said an official.

Earlier on Tuesday Raut while addressing a press conference alleged ED has indulged in extortion racked in the state as well as in West Bengal and alleged that the central agency has become the 'ATM' of BJP. He further claimed that ED officers and one Jitendra Navlani extorted over ₹100 crore from builders and corporate offices.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 11:36 PM IST