Maharashtra Elections 2024: Worli Set To Witness Sena Vs Sena Battle As Milind Deora Virtually Confirms His Nomination Against Aaditya Thackeray

"Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ji believes that justice for Worli & Worlikars is long overdue," posted Milind Deora, hinting he would be contesting from Worli | ANI

Mumbai: Even though BJP cadres in Worli assembly constituency are okay with the candidature of Shaina N.C., state treasurer of the party, a senior leader of her own party is reportedly opposing her nomination.

It is learnt that this leader had met chief minister Eknath Shinde recently and urged him to stake his party, Shiv Sena's claim to the important seat where Aaditya Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT) is seeking re-election.

It was following this meeting between the senior BJP leader and Shinde that the name of Shiv Sena (Shinde) M.P. Milind Deora has cropped up as a possible candidate in Worli.

It is learnt that Deora was not keen on contesting since it will be a big political climb down for him. However, on Friday, Deora virtually confirmed that he would be contesting from Worli with his X (Twitter) post suggesting that CM Eknath Shinde wants him to fight from the seat.

Aaditya has already filed his nomination, but the Maha Yuti is yet to announce its candidate.

Shaina was asked to start her campaign pending the formal announcement of her candidature. Over the past one week, she has conducted several padayatras in the slums of Worli and has been receiving a good response.

Shaina said she has left it to the party high command to take a final call. The intensive in-fighting within the BJP has become a matter of deep concern for the leadership.