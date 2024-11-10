 Maharashtra Elections 2024: Hitendra Thakur, Vijay Patil And Sneha Dube Battle For Vasai Seat As Long-Standing Issues Of Water, Infrastructure And Employment Persist
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Hitendra Thakur, Vijay Patil And Sneha Dube Battle For Vasai Seat As Long-Standing Issues Of Water, Infrastructure And Employment Persist

The contest is basically between three heavyweights, namely sitting MLA and supremo of Bahujan Vikas Aghadi Hitendra Thakur, MPCC secretary Vijay Patil, and leader of Shramjivi Sanghatna Sneha Dube, who is contesting on the BJP ticket.

Biju CherianUpdated: Sunday, November 10, 2024, 12:32 AM IST
article-image
Sitting MLA and supremo of Bahujan Vikas Aghadi Hitendra Thakur | File Image

Though there are seven candidates in the fray for the upcoming assembly election from Vasai, yet the contest is basically between three heavyweights, namely sitting MLA and supremo of Bahujan Vikas Aghadi Hitendra Thakur, MPCC secretary Vijay Patil, and leader of Shramjivi Sanghatna Sneha Dube, who is contesting on the BJP ticket. 

Having lost four Lok Sabha elections in a row, the BVA is on the backfoot, but at the same time, Thakur has been representing Vasai for the last 34 years, and has strong roots in the taluka and a widespread network of karyakartas, and is an political player in Palghar district.

Patil is a veteran politician who has won Zilha Parishad elections and was even chairman for some district committees, and he is basically banking on traditional Congress and Shiv Sena voters to see him through. Patil is also the de facto leader of the original communities, like Agris, Kolis and farmers, and expects a huge support from these bhoomi putras. Dube hopes to win the election due to the widespread support from Hindutva groups. Dube is the daughter of veteran politicians and social workers Vivek and Vidyulata Pandit who have widespread support, especially among the adivasis. Dube also hopes to garner votes from Gujarati and North Indian communities, who are expected to vote in large numbers for the BJP.

Election is not merely an exercise in voting, but a time to reflect on real issues facing the electorate. There are many real issues that Vasai voters are facing.

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Hitendra Thakur, Vijay Patil And Sneha Dube Battle For Vasai Seat As Long-Standing Issues Of Water, Infrastructure And Employment Persist
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Hitendra Thakur, Vijay Patil And Sneha Dube Battle For Vasai Seat As Long-Standing Issues Of Water, Infrastructure And Employment Persist
One, is the inadequate supply of drinking water. Water tankers have been a regular feature on Vasai roads for more than five decades. Every election, there is this promise of a "Tanker Mukt Vasai", but it still remains a distant dream with certain parts and housing colonies yet to receive adequate water supply on a daily basis.

The internal roads in the industrial belt of Vasai East are in bad shape. These needs to be urgently looked into.

The proliferation of unauthorized chawls and hutments in Naigaum East is another big issue which needs to be curbed at all costs as it is burdening the existing inadequate infrastructure in the area. 

There is no guarantee for regular, uninterrupted electricity supply. Lights go off anytime and every time. The entire power supply system needs to be overhauled, and those indulging in power thefts needs to be apprehended and prosecuted. Residents also complain about the steep rise in power bills which needs to be rectified.

The revenue villages of Navghar, Gokhivare, Sativali and Valiv have been one of the important industrial hubs of Palghar district. But of late, one by one the industrial units are closing down and shifting to Gujarat, which has created joblessness among the youths of Vasai. Whoever wins the election will need to look into this matter, and do the needful.

Another big issue that Vasai residents face is that of adequate compensation with regards to acquisition of their properties for various projects like the dedicated railway freight corridor, the bullet express path, the Mumbai Vadodara expressway, the Wadhwan port, the extra railway tracks from Borivali to Virar, and so forth. The next political leader will have to exercise maximum finesse in handling this issue so that residents get their due compensation.

