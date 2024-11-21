Maharashtra Elections 2024: Enthusiastic Voter Turnout In Mumbai North East Constituency Amid High-Stakes Shiv Sena Rivalry

Sumantrai Desai above 85-year-old and Kamlabai Panchal 79-year-old Vikhroli constituency | File Photo

Mumbai: While voter turnout in Mumbai for the state assembly election was generally low, Bhandup West, part of the Mumbai North East constituency, saw notably higher participation.

This constituency has been at the center of intense political attention due to the high-stakes battle between both factions of Shiv Sena-sitting MLA from Shiv Sena (UBT), Ramesh Korgaonkar, and former MLA from Shiv Sena (Shinde), Ashok Patil.

Additionally, other constituencies in North East Mumbai, such as Ghatkopar West and Vikhroli, saw enthusiastic elderly voters who stepped out to cast their ballots, despite having the option to vote from home.

The Mumbai North East Lok Sabha constituency comprises six state assembly constituencies: Mulund, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar West, Ghatkopar East, and Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar. On election day, voter turnout was notably higher, with long queues seen outside polling centers in the Bhandup area, particularly in Sonapur and Tembipada.

Bhandup has long been a stronghold of Shiv Sena, primarily due to its Marathi-speaking voter base. Following the division of Shiv Sena in 2022, Bhandup West will witness its first direct contest between the two factions of the party. Party workers from both factions were actively encouraging voters to head to the polls, ensuring high engagement from the local community.

In areas such as Sarvoday Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, and Subhas Nagar, voters were seen turning out to cast their ballots, particularly after 3 pm, signaling growing enthusiasm as the day progressed.

Meanwhile, despite the Election Commission offering the vote-from-home (VFH) facility through postal ballots for senior citizens aged 85 and above, as well as persons with disabilities (PwD), many senior citizens were seen visiting the polling booths in person to cast their votes in North East Mumbai constituencies. Their determination to vote physically demonstrated a strong sense of responsibility, with many aiming to set an example for younger voters.

Elderly couple - Navneet Gohel 89-year-old and Geeta Gohel 84-year-old, Ghatkopar East & Rashmi Kadam 77-Year-old, Mulund | File Photo

Among the many enthusiastic voters was Rashmi Ramrao Kadam, a 77-year-old woman who has been paralysed for the past three years. Despite her condition, she made her way to the polling center in Mulund on a wheelchair, driven by a strong sense of duty to cast her vote.

Another inspiring voter was Kamlabai Panchal, a 79-year-old woman who arrived in a wheelchair at a polling center in Vikhroli East – Bharat Nagar, despite having undergone leg surgery. In Vikhroli, Sumantrai Desai, a senior citizen over 85 years of age and struggling with low vision, made his way to the polling center to cast his vote, showing incredible determination.

An elderly couple from Ghatkopar East, Navneet Gohel (89 years) and his wife Geeta (84 years), also made their way to the polling booth at 3.30 pm to cast their ballots. Geeta, who has been paralysed since contracting COVID-19 and requires a 12-hour caretaker, visited the polling booth in a wheelchair with her husband, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to fulfilling their civic duty despite their health challenges.

Voters turnout :

Mumbai North East constituency

Assembly constituency...voting percentage till 5 pm

155 - Mulund - 52.2

156 - Vikhroli - 53

157 - Bhandup West - 60.18

169 - Ghatkopar West - 56.36

170 - Ghatkopar East - 51.67

171 - Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar - 47.46