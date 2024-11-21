 Maharashtra Elections 2024: Enthusiastic Voter Turnout In Mumbai North East Constituency Amid High-Stakes Shiv Sena Rivalry
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Elections 2024: Enthusiastic Voter Turnout In Mumbai North East Constituency Amid High-Stakes Shiv Sena Rivalry

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Enthusiastic Voter Turnout In Mumbai North East Constituency Amid High-Stakes Shiv Sena Rivalry

This constituency has been at the center of intense political attention due to the high-stakes battle between both factions of Shiv Sena-sitting MLA from Shiv Sena (UBT), Ramesh Korgaonkar, and former MLA from Shiv Sena (Shinde), Ashok Patil.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 12:09 AM IST
article-image
Sumantrai Desai above 85-year-old and Kamlabai Panchal 79-year-old Vikhroli constituency | File Photo

Mumbai: While voter turnout in Mumbai for the state assembly election was generally low, Bhandup West, part of the Mumbai North East constituency, saw notably higher participation.

This constituency has been at the center of intense political attention due to the high-stakes battle between both factions of Shiv Sena-sitting MLA from Shiv Sena (UBT), Ramesh Korgaonkar, and former MLA from Shiv Sena (Shinde), Ashok Patil.

Additionally, other constituencies in North East Mumbai, such as Ghatkopar West and Vikhroli, saw enthusiastic elderly voters who stepped out to cast their ballots, despite having the option to vote from home.

The Mumbai North East Lok Sabha constituency comprises six state assembly constituencies: Mulund, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar West, Ghatkopar East, and Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar. On election day, voter turnout was notably higher, with long queues seen outside polling centers in the Bhandup area, particularly in Sonapur and Tembipada.

FPJ Shorts
West Bengal: MoS Sukanta Majumdar Detained While Visiting Violence-Hit Beldanga
West Bengal: MoS Sukanta Majumdar Detained While Visiting Violence-Hit Beldanga
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mumbai Records 51.54% Voter Turnout Amid Intense Constituency Battles
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mumbai Records 51.54% Voter Turnout Amid Intense Constituency Battles
Dr Batra's Positive Health Awards 2024: Celebrating Resilience And Triumphs Of Differently-Abled Heroes
Dr Batra's Positive Health Awards 2024: Celebrating Resilience And Triumphs Of Differently-Abled Heroes
Remembering C V Raman: Here Is All You Need To Know About The Father Of Physics In India
Remembering C V Raman: Here Is All You Need To Know About The Father Of Physics In India

Bhandup has long been a stronghold of Shiv Sena, primarily due to its Marathi-speaking voter base. Following the division of Shiv Sena in 2022, Bhandup West will witness its first direct contest between the two factions of the party. Party workers from both factions were actively encouraging voters to head to the polls, ensuring high engagement from the local community.

In areas such as Sarvoday Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, and Subhas Nagar, voters were seen turning out to cast their ballots, particularly after 3 pm, signaling growing enthusiasm as the day progressed.

Meanwhile, despite the Election Commission offering the vote-from-home (VFH) facility through postal ballots for senior citizens aged 85 and above, as well as persons with disabilities (PwD), many senior citizens were seen visiting the polling booths in person to cast their votes in North East Mumbai constituencies. Their determination to vote physically demonstrated a strong sense of responsibility, with many aiming to set an example for younger voters.

Elderly couple - Navneet Gohel 89-year-old and Geeta Gohel 84-year-old, Ghatkopar East & Rashmi Kadam 77-Year-old, Mulund

Elderly couple - Navneet Gohel 89-year-old and Geeta Gohel 84-year-old, Ghatkopar East & Rashmi Kadam 77-Year-old, Mulund | File Photo

Among the many enthusiastic voters was Rashmi Ramrao Kadam, a 77-year-old woman who has been paralysed for the past three years. Despite her condition, she made her way to the polling center in Mulund on a wheelchair, driven by a strong sense of duty to cast her vote.

Another inspiring voter was Kamlabai Panchal, a 79-year-old woman who arrived in a wheelchair at a polling center in Vikhroli East – Bharat Nagar, despite having undergone leg surgery. In Vikhroli, Sumantrai Desai, a senior citizen over 85 years of age and struggling with low vision, made his way to the polling center to cast his vote, showing incredible determination.

An elderly couple from Ghatkopar East, Navneet Gohel (89 years) and his wife Geeta (84 years), also made their way to the polling booth at 3.30 pm to cast their ballots. Geeta, who has been paralysed since contracting COVID-19 and requires a 12-hour caretaker, visited the polling booth in a wheelchair with her husband, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to fulfilling their civic duty despite their health challenges.

Read Also
Maharashtra-Jharkhand Exit Poll Results 2024: Congress Likely To Boycott TV Debates, Claims Report
article-image

Voters turnout :

Mumbai North East constituency

Assembly constituency...voting percentage till 5 pm

155 - Mulund - 52.2

156 - Vikhroli - 53

157 - Bhandup West - 60.18

169 - Ghatkopar West - 56.36

170 - Ghatkopar East - 51.67

171 - Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar - 47.46

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mumbai Records 51.54% Voter Turnout Amid Intense Constituency...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mumbai Records 51.54% Voter Turnout Amid Intense Constituency...

Dr Batra's Positive Health Awards 2024: Celebrating Resilience And Triumphs Of Differently-Abled...

Dr Batra's Positive Health Awards 2024: Celebrating Resilience And Triumphs Of Differently-Abled...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 58.22% Voter Turnout Recorded By 5 PM; Gadchiroli Leads At 69.63%,...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 58.22% Voter Turnout Recorded By 5 PM; Gadchiroli Leads At 69.63%,...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Thane District Records 52.41% Voter Turnout Till 5 PM; Shahapur Leads...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Thane District Records 52.41% Voter Turnout Till 5 PM; Shahapur Leads...

Bitcoin Ponzi Scam Case: CBI Summons Gaurav Mehta For Questioning Following Former IPS Officer's...

Bitcoin Ponzi Scam Case: CBI Summons Gaurav Mehta For Questioning Following Former IPS Officer's...