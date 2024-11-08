 Maharashtra Elections 2024: EC, Police Probe Allegations That Sarees & Tiffins Were Distributed In Powai's Mini Punjab Hotel
Police sources said that the program was organized by Riddhi-Siddhi Sanstha in the hotel hall, in which more than three hundred women participated.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 11:22 PM IST
Mumbai: A case of distributing sarees, tiffins and other items to women has come to light in Mini Punjab Hotel located in Powai. As soon as the information was received, the Election Commission's flying squad and police reached the spot.

Meanwhile, Dilip Mama Lande from the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena and former Congress minister Arif Naseem Khan are in the electoral fray from the Chandivali assembly.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone-10, Sachin Gunjal stated, "As soon as the information was received, Powai Police FST (flying squad) under the leadership of a former magistrate has reached the spot. Police are investigating who had booked the hall and in whose name, and whose program was going on. Police are confirming the facts and taking further investigation and action."

