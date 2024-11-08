Maharashtra Elections 2024: Congress MLA Amin Patel Criticises BMC Official Over Illegal Constructions, Promises Redevelopment In Mumbadevi

Amin Patel (61), Congress MLA from Mumbadevi | File Photo

Mumbai: Amin Patel (61), Congress MLA from Mumbadevi who was voted six times by Praja as the best legislator of Mumbai, said on Thursday that the assistant commissioner of `B' ward of the BMC is to be blamed for rampant illegal constructions in the area.

Patel, a three-time MLA from the congested constituency, visited the FPJ office and interacted with senior journalists as part of the ``FPJ Dialogue" programme.

He acknowledged that several illegal buildings have come up in the area. "I have complained about these structures several times. I raised the issue in the legislative assembly and Eknath Shinde, who was then the minister for urban development, assured me that these structures would be demolished, but nothing happened. He said a large number of people have invested their hard-earned money in buying flats in these buildings without realising that they are illegal," Patel stated.

Amin Patel (61), Congress MLA from Mumbadevi | File Photo

Patel said in the past he started work in the constituency the very next day after the declaration of results. "I will continue that practice this time also," he added. "Because of the hard work I have put in the past 15 years, I have won the confidence of an overwhelming number of my voters. I have been available to them 24x 7. In fact, whenever I go on my campaign people are asking why I am taking the trouble, because they are going to vote for me in any case," Patel observed. "I am confident of winning, but I don't wish to be over-confident. I am continuing to seek vote on the basis of my performance, secularism and the ideals of the Maha Vikas Aghadi," he added.

The pressing concerns afflicting his constituency include severe overcrowding, an alarming increase in illegal constructions, encroachments by unauthorized high-rises, rampant illegal vehicle parking, and pervasive encroachments that have substantially degraded the quality of life for local residents.

Amin Patel (61), Congress MLA from Mumbadevi | File Photo

He pointed out that the SBUT cluster development initiated by the Dawoodi Bohras was already yielding results. Similarly, Kamathipura spread over 36 acres, will also be take up for redevelopment with MHADA as the nodal agency soon after the elections.

"The tender is ready to be floated, but because of the election code of conduct it has been kept on hold," he informed. He said the number of sex workers in Kamathipura has fallen from 12,000 to 1,200 now. This is because of landlords find it more lucrative to rent out the rooms for small scale industries than to brothel owners.

He noted his distinction of achieving the top rank in Praja Foundation’s MLA Report Card, consistently securing a position within the top ten MLAs over the past thirteen years. Reflecting on his journey, he recounted, “Thirteen years ago, I found out I ranked tenth in the report. Since then, I focused on improving and moved up to third place the next year. I pinpointed areas that needed work and tackled them. While an MLA's main job is to make laws, people often bring local issues to their reps. My start as a corporator gave me a solid understanding of what the community needs and how to address those needs.”

The Mumbadevi constituency encompasses vital markets such as Bhuleshwar, Kalbadevi, Mohammad Ali Road, Crawford Market, and Bhendi Bazaar, areas predominantly beset by illegal structures, encroached thoroughfares, unlawful vehicular parking, and overwhelming throngs of shoppers. Numerous markets are situated adjacent to significant religious sites, including the Mumbadevi Zaveri Bazaar, where residents lament the arduous task of traversing the streets.

In response to these overwhelming challenges, Patel asserted, “Mumbai’s oldest market, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Mandai (Crawford Market), is poised for a transformative redevelopment; the BMC will spearhead this initiative. A few years back, there were intentions to cede Mandai’s land to the real estate sector, which I staunchly opposed. Today, we are set to refurbish and reconstruct it, ensuring the preservation of its historical significance. Had I not intervened, the land would have fallen into the hands of real estate developers.”

Patel further underscored the imperative to enhance and meticulously manage the numerous temples and religious sites within the region. “Before we can pursue beautification, the entire area necessitates comprehensive redevelopment. The roads adjacent to these temples currently lack sufficient space to accommodate even a single vehicle. We intend to rectify this issue, along with rejuvenating educational institutions, playgrounds, and open spaces.”

He elaborated on the formidable challenges posed by the presence of dilapidated buildings within Mumbadevi, some more than a century old, which exacerbate the complexities surrounding the redevelopment process.

“Parking remains a significant obstacle, and there is a chronic scarcity of open spaces. Nevertheless, we are making substantial strides across various fronts. Our cluster development project in Bhendi Bazaar has successfully taken shape; although it required time, the area is now free from slums. We are implementing analogous initiatives to eradicate illegal structures. The results of our efforts are manifesting. Phase 1 of the SBUT project is complete, and Phase 2 is nearing fruition," he noted.

Addressing the recent controversy surrounding a derogatory comment made by his opposition candidate, Shaina NC, who was referred to as “imported maal,” Patel remarked, “As a congressman, I have always upheld the utmost respect for women. I do not condone that remark; however, if one examines the entirety of the video, MP Arvind Sawant did not utter any individual or party's name. His intentions were never to cause offense to Shaina NC or her party. The video resurfaced days later and was shared with intent, but it will have no bearing on our campaign.”