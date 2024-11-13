Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP's Bhavantar Yojana Gains Farmers' Trust With Guaranteed Crop Prices

Flag Of BJP | File Pic

Mumbai: Farmers often face financial setbacks when market prices for their crops drop after harvest, with little opportunity to benefit from later price increases. To tackle this issue, the Mahayuti government has launched the “Bhavantar Yojana,” which guarantees farmers a minimum price for their produce. If market prices fall below this assured price, the government will make up the difference by transferring funds directly into farmers’ bank accounts. This move has been widely welcomed by the farming community, with many expressing optimism about the government’s commitment to ensuring price stability.

Agricultural Issues Dominating The Political Landscape

With the Maharashtra Assembly elections just one week away, agricultural issues are dominating the political landscape. In its manifesto, the BJP has pledged to expand the Bhavantar Yojana, alongside promises for complete loan waivers and free electricity for agricultural pumps.

Maharashtra Deputy CM On The Importance Of Bhavantar Yojana

During a rally in Amravati, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the importance of the Bhavantar Yojana, especially following the collapse of cotton and soybean prices in recent years. "The downturn in cotton and soybean prices left farmers in financial distress. The Bhavantar Yojana addresses this by providing Rs 5,000 per hectare to impacted farmers. Moving forward, if market prices dip below the minimum support price (MSP), we will directly compensate farmers," Fadnavis assured, reiterating these points at multiple rallies across the state.

The BJP’s rural-focused election campaign is strategically centered around resolving farmer concerns, especially after facing backlash in the Lok Sabha elections due to farmer dissatisfaction. "Schemes like Bhavantar Yojana are resonating with farmers and have bolstered their confidence ahead of the Assembly elections," stated BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Sandeep Gidde Patil, General Secretary Of BJP’s Kisan Morcha On Bhavantar Yojana

Sandeep Gidde Patil, general secretary of BJP’s Kisan Morcha, stressed that the Bhavantar Yojana will curb market exploitation and ensure fair prices for agricultural products. Similarly, Pasha Patel, chairman of the Maharashtra State Agricultural Prices Commission, expressed optimism about the scheme's long-term impact, saying, “The Bhavantar Yojana will permanently resolve farmers' concerns about fair pricing for their crops.”

62 Lakh Farmers Benefit

Earlier this year, the Mahayuti government rolled out the Bhavantar Yojana for cotton and soybean farmers, providing Rs5,000 per hectare for up to two hectares. The initiative benefited around 62 lakh farmers, with Rs2,700 crore credited directly to their bank accounts. The BJP has now pledged to extend the scheme to additional crops, which has sparked renewed hope among the farming community.

Soybean Prices Set at Rs 6,000 Per Quintal

In its manifesto, the BJP has committed to setting a price of Rs6,000 per quintal for soybeans. Traditionally, soybean farmers have seen prices of Rs 4,000-Rs 4,500 per quintal, which barely covers their costs and prepares them for the rabi season. The promise of a higher price has prompted many farmers to delay selling their crops, anticipating better returns. This pledge has become a key talking point in soybean-producing regions, further strengthening the BJP’s support among farmers.