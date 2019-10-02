Maharashtra Election 2019: Furious BJP leaders resign after Sena gets Kalyan (West) seat

The alliance between Sena and BJP in Maharashtra hit the customary roadblocks with BJP leaders agitated over Sena getting the Kalyan (West) seat, while Sena workers fulminated over the Thane seat.

A host of BJP workers resigned after Sena got the Kalyan (West) seat. They submitted their resignation to the regional committee on October 1.According to a report in The Indian Express, a letter was written by Kalyan BJP chief Premnath Mhatre who said the resignations were due to the seat going to Sena. The letter claimed they had suffered injustice. A worker wondered: “For years, we have won this seat, the public knows and trusts us. Why should we give up the seat?”

The letter was signed by MLA Narendra Pawar and 10 others, including Kalyan zilla chief Mahesh Joshi and leaders like Rajabhau Patkar, Chandrashekhar Tambde and several local corporators and workers.